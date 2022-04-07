Sales of Latin America Industrial Explosives Market to significantly rise During 2019 – 2029 Owing to Growing Application Across End-use Industries

The global sales of industrial explosives reached ~1,900,000 metric tons in 2018, as per the latest report of Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report particularly analyzes the Latin America industrial explosives market which has been estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 1 Bn by 2019 end. The market for industrial explosives in Latin America is projected to register ~5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2029. The increasing depth of underground mining activities and an ascending number of tunnel construction and road development projects are expected to drive the demand for industrial explosives in Latin America.

The regional economy heavily relies on the mining sector for development which warrants healthy investments in mining and quarrying industries, thereby pushing the market growth.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/9893

Rapid transition from open-pit mining to underground mining, and growing preference for blasting agents over conventionally used mechanical drills in tunneling activities are some of the factors anticipated to drive the demand growth of industrial explosives in this region during the forecast period. However, challenges posed by raw material prices on a higher side and stringent government regulations on the use of industrial explosives are expected to remain key barriers to rapid market growth in the foreseeable future.

Blasting Agents Remain Sought-after

Mining is one of the primary economic growth contributors in several Latin American countries. Flourishing mining sector in countries like Brazil, Peru, Mexico, and Argentina is expected to create healthy demand for industrial explosives in the Latin American region. Government and mining firms in these countries are focusing on tapping on major mineral resources through mining and quarrying to drive the economic growth of the respective countries in order to enhance and maximize development. For instance, in January 2015, the government of Peru invested approximately US$ 62 Bn on mining projects to increase the extraction capacity of minerals including zinc, copper, and gold. Such initiatives by local governments are anticipated to drive the growth of the industrial explosives market in the region.

Blasting agents are anticipated to witness significantly higher demand as compared to high explosives in the industrial explosives market. The segment is also estimated to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the high demand from infrastructural projects and mineral extraction activities in the region. In terms of end use, the mining segment is anticipated to account for over 80% of the total demand for industrial explosives in terms of volume, throughout the forecast period.

To connect with our sales representative- sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Domestic Players Account for 50% Market Share

PMR’s analysis of the competition landscape of Latin America industrial explosives market reveals the competitive structure and offers actionable insights on the most preferred developmental strategies of prominent market players. The global industrial explosives market is estimated to be significantly consolidated with leading domestic manufacturers accounting for more than 50% of the total market share. Some of the key players identified in the Latin America industrial explosives market are AEL Mining Services, Enaex S.A., ORICA Ltd., MaxamCorp Holding S.L., Exsa S.A, and Austin Powder Company.

Use of nitrogen-based industrial explosives has been a resurging trend in the Latin America industrial explosives market. Mining companies are deploying the use of nitrogen compound-based explosives due to their cost effectiveness and their stable behavior. Nitrogen compound-based explosives such as ANFO (Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil) are relatively stable in nature as compared to other explosives as they need a detonator for their initiation. Moreover, such explosives are cost effective which has been driving the market players in the industrial explosives market to actively develop nitrogen-based explosives in order to turn in greater profit margins and deliver a product that is desirable to the consumers.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/9893

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

USA

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com