The Polyesters Fibers Market to sync with green growth between 2021 and 2031

Polyesters Fibers Market: Introduction

Polyester fibers are long chain synthetic polymers that are formed through chemical reactions between an alcohol and acid. Polyester fibers are majorly composed of polyethylene glycol (PET) and terepthalic acid. Polyester yarns and fabrics made from this type of polyester are very elastic, strong and have high wrinkle and abrasion resistance. Polyester fibers are extremely strong, resistant to most chemicals and shrinking, stretching, abrasion, wrinkle and mildew resistant. Polyester fibers are hydrophobic in nature and dry quickly.

Therefore, they can be used to provide insulation in the form of hollow fibers. Polyester fibers withstand wear and tear longer than cotton and retain their shapes in extreme climatic conditions and are thus preferred for manufacturing outdoor clothing. Woven or knitted fabrics made from polyester fibers are extensively used in home furnishings and apparels. As a matter of fact, polyester apparels are very common and popular. Polyester fabrics are used to make a wide variety of products – this includes jackets, shirts, pants, blankets, bed sheets, cushioning and insulating material in pillows, upholstery padding, comforters and upholstered furniture.

Polyesters Fibers Market: Dynamics

Increasing constructional activity across the world is a major driving factor for the polyester fibres market. Additionally, carpets and rugs lead the residential and commercial flooring solutions globally and this will also help to increase the demand for polyesters fibres.

The thriving demand for polyester fibres from industries such as hospitality, automotive, electronics, household, and manufacturing industries will also affect the market positively. Moreover, subsequent growth of the mattresses market is likely to strengthen the demand for polyester fibres in the coming years.

However, price volatility of raw materials, strict regulations regarding quality standards, etc. are some of the critical constraints that are anticipated to inhibit the sales of polyesters fibres.

Polyesters Fibers Market: Segmentation

Based on product type Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF)

Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY) Based on application Carpets and rugs

Apparel

Industrial and Consumer Textiles

Household and Institutional Textiles

Polyesters Fibers Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, Asia pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for polyesters fibres. Rapid urbanisation, industrialization and increasing consumer disposable income are the main factors that will drive demand for polyesters fibres in this region.

Rising demand for products that use polyester fibres, such as industrial and consumer textiles, home furnishings, non-woven fabrics, apparels, carpets and rugs etc., will speed up polyester fibres sales in the region. China and India are likely to be the key markets for polyesters fibres, thereby propelling market growth in Asia Pacific. North America and Western Europe will experience stable growth in terms of sales of polyester fibres during the forecast period.

Polyesters Fibers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global polyesters fibers market include:

Tongkun Group

Reliance

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Shenghong

Xin Feng Ming Group

Hengli Group

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

Sun Fiber LLC

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

DAK Americas

Lealea Group

Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fibers

