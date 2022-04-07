Demand for 1 Butene Market to Soar in the Coming Years in Top Regional Markets

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

1-Butene, an organic chemical belonging to the family of alpha olefins, is a colourless combustible gas. There are various methods of production of 1-Butene, such as from refinery crude stream of C4 hydrocarbons and natural gas, dehydrogenation of butane and dimerization of ethylene, which is stored and transported as compressed liquefied gas.

It finds major applications as co-monomer in manufacture of high density poly-ethylene (HDPE), linear low density poly-ethylene (LLDPE), which are used for food and non-food packaging such as bags and stretch wraps, toys, containers, pipes, etc., in production of polyethylene/ polypropylene resins having properties such as flexibility as well as high tear strength.

1-Butene is also used to produce valeraldehyde, polybutene, butadiene, butylene oxide, maleic anhydride, Secondary Butyl Alcohol (SBA) and Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK). In addition to this, 1-Butene finds application as an intermediate for manufacturing of plasticizers, antioxidants, corrosion inhibitors, herbicides and as additives used in hydraulic and lubricating oils.

1-Butene Market: Dynamics

Strong demand for polyethylene is expected to keep on increasing owing to the rising demand for plastic for various applications across the globe and as 1-Butene is predominately used for the production of polyethylene (LLDPE and HDPE), market for 1-Butene is also expected to remain geared.

Again, polyethylene produced from other co-monomers such as octane-1 and hexane-1 bear improved properties of the polymer in terms of strength and stress resistance in comparison to polymer produced from 1-Butene, which may lead to somewhat decrement in market share. But as 1-Butene has lower cost comparatively, preference towards production with favourable economics mitigates the market.

Despite various applications of polyethylene, it is non-biodegradable and has disposal issues due to which recycling of plastic waste is encouraged by the government. This may cause breakdown of the polyethylene market in future, which may affect the market for 1-Butene, although such a breakdown cannot be easy as new technologies are under research and development to produce bio-degradable polyethylene, which will create significant opportunity for the manufacturers.

1-Butene Market: Segmentation production as: Separation of crude C4

Butane dehydrogenation

Ethylene dimerization application as: Polyethylene LLDPE HDPE

Polyethylene/polypropylene co-polymers

Secondary butyl alcohol/methyl ethyl ketone

Butadiene

Maleic anhydride