The upcoming decade (2016-2026) to see Paclitaxel Injection Market drawing digitized attention

The Paclitaxel Injection Market is slated to grow on a decent note, i.e. witness a CAGR of XX% from 2016-2026, reaching 2X by the year 2016-2026. Workflows are getting streamlined due to increased connectivity and quicker internet. This is an era of medical IoT, which goes on to implement wearable devices and several other integrated applications for catering to healthcare needs. This would continue shortly as well.

Paclitaxel injection is a gelatinous drug, which is obtained from Pacific yew trees, after chemical synthesis process. It’s a sub-segment of antineoplastic drug class, used to cure cancer in breast, lungs, ovaries, stomach, cervix and other. Paclitaxel infection targets the tubulin, which is small globular protein in the human cell.

It should be injected under the supervision of oncologist having experience in chemotherapy. It is not prescribed by the physician if a patient has some allergic disease. Before prescribing this medication physician also confirm that patient is not suffering from high or low-pressure problem. Paclitaxel injection has several side effect such as it cause allergy, decrease the WBC count and also generate blood pressure problems.

The increasing prevalence of cancer is the major driving factor for the significant growth of this market. Paclitaxel injection has better efficiency for the treatment of cancer than other medication, besides that this is also easily available in the market which is responsible for the growth of this market.

Major players of paclitaxel injection market are focusing on development of more improved paclitaxel injection which will be a remarkable opportunity for this market to grow. Several adverse effects such as blood clot, allergy, leucopenia, diarrhea and weight loss can restrain the growth of paclitaxel injection market. The high cost of drug, which is less affordable in low economic countries can also hinder the growth of paclitaxel injection market.

Market Segmentation:

by Indication

Breast Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lungs Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Testicular Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

AIDS related Kaposi’s Sarcoma

Others

by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Cancer Research Institute

by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Paclitaxel injection market is expected show substantial growth over the forecast period. According to World Health Organization, in 2012 around 8.2 million died due to cancer globally. Based on indication paclitaxel injection market is segmented as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, lungs cancer, stomach cancer and other.

From all indication, breast cancer segment is expected to gain maximum share for paclitaxel injection market due to growing incidences of breast cancer. Based on the end user, paclitaxel injection market is classified as hospital, clinics, and cancer research institute. Among all end user, hospital segment is expected to gain maximum share for paclitaxel injection market.

On the basis of regional presence, global paclitaxel injection market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the paclitaxel injection market due to high prevalence of breast cancer and stomach cancer.

Europe and Asia-Pacific then follow this market. Asia-Pacific region is projected to show remarkable growth for paclitaxel injection market. In Asia-Pacific, India and China are major markets due to high population. Paclitaxel injection is the second largest pharmaceutical market in China.

Some of the major players in paclitaxel injection market are Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Fresenius Kabi SE & Co. KGaA., Strides Arcolab Limited, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Taj Accura Pharmaceuticals, Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt. Lmt., Luye Pharma Group, Youcare Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. and BEIJING Union Pharmaceutical Factory.

