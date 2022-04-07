DNA Sequencing Market 2022 Global Significant Growth, Technological Advancement & Opportunities to 2030

New York, US, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

DNA Sequencing Market 2022

The report on DNA Sequencing Market provided based on the recent developments and data that has been collated from the previous year’s looks to provide a thorough understanding. The market overview provided in the initial section looks to provide the reader with adequate information regarding the product and services. It focuses on the market definition along with the product applications and end-user industries. The report covers a period spanning from 2022 to 2030. Competitive analysis and prominent industry trends have been included in the in-depth study provided in the main section of the report.

DNA sequencing is a laboratory technique used to determine the sequence of a DNA molecule. Particularly, the arrangement of four nucleotide bases i.e. Guanine, Cytosine, Adenine, and Thymine can be identified by usage of various sequencing techniques available in the market. Human Genome Project was the major step in this direction for analyzing the complete human genome sequence.

Nowadays, the usage of DNA sequencing techniques has increased with several applications available in the field of medicines, agriculture, forensics, biological research, and others. Starting from Sanger sequencing, the market is growing with significant pace with millions of sequencing analysis going done per day. This is all due to the technological expansion in this field which improves the speed, accuracy, fidelity and magnitude of sequencing methods.

Next generation sequencing is the latest technology in the field of sequencing. Some of the leading NGS platforms products available commercially includes Illumina (Solexa), Roche 454, Ion Torrent and SOLiD sequencing. Latest, third-generation DNA sequencing machines such as SMRT and Oxford Nanopore are available in the market which measures the real time addition of nucleotides to a single DNA molecule.

Oncology research is the key application area for DNA sequencing which is increasing the usage of sequencing techniques to detect the mutations. Key, Next Generation DNA Sequencing market players, includes Life Technologies, Illumina, Hamilton Thorne Biosciences, Siemens AG, Pacific Biosciences, Eppendorf, Perkin Elmer, Tecan, and Thermo Scientific with different sequencer machine models. Personal genomics and personalized medicines are becoming the future of healthcare and treatment. In addition to this, the future is also moving towards digital DNA data storage which is going to increase the use of DNA sequencing and innovation.

The increasing trends of personalized genomics, growing demand for easy and fast clinical diagnosis, increase in the cancer research activities, high throughput technology, funding by the governmental agencies for research activities and landing up of various leading companies in DNA sequencing is expected drive the growth of DNA sequencing market. However, expensive machinery, algorithmic challenges, repeat content, professional expertise and ethical issues are some of the challenges that restraints the market of DNA sequencing from growing.

DNA Sequencing Market: Segmentation

By Applications Forensics

Research

Diagnostics

Treatment analysis

Personalized genomics By End User Contract Research Organizations

Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical Industries

Hospitals

Diagnostic centres By Techniques: Ion semiconductor sequencing

Pyrosequencing

SBS (Sequencing by Synthesis) Technology

Sequencing by Ligation

Single molecule real time sequencing (SMRT)

Chain Termination Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing By Geography North America

Europe

Latin America

APEJ

Japan

MY

Based on geography, DNA Sequencing market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America is at the top in the use of high-throughput sequencers owing to availability of skilled professionals and growing innovation in the sequencing technology.

Europe is at its second position in overall DNA sequencing market share with growing focus on cancer research by CROs and biopharmaceutical companies. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the future because of the increasing government funds in the research sector. Some of the key market players in the DNA sequencing market are Siemens AG, Pacific Biosciences, Eppendorf, Perkin Elmer, Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina, Genia Corporation, Oxford Nanopore technologies, Roche Holdings AG, ThermoFisher Scientific and many others.

