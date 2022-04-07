New York, US, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market 2022

Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market is all set to unleash its potential to the fullest, reaching US$ 2500 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The new normal constitutes video chatting with therapists. The patients are thus able to create their profile and look for the therapist (s) of their choice. Patients could, thus share the data from various apps and share it with their provider (s) for a better understanding of the personalized care needed by them. Such would be the healthcare vertical.

The Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market is expected to be worth US$ 2500 by the year 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2017-2025. Digital health is into occupation of a noteworthy position in our lives, thereby rendering it a significant tool in the medical device trends going forward. This would be the overall outlook of the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.

An endoscopic technique called Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR) is used for the resection of large distal colorectal poylps. EMR was developed for minimally invasive, organ sparing endoscopic removal of benign and early malignant lesions in the GI tract.

EMR is used to treat superficial neoplasms of the gastrointestinal tract. A new research report by Persistence Market Research is based on the analysis of the global endoscopic mucosal resection market and its overview. The report titled ‘Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025’ includes the major aspects of the market such as the market size, growth rate, pricing analysis and much more.

According to the report forecast, the global endoscopic mucosal resection market reached a value of over US$ 1,400 Mn in 2017 and this is expected to increase to over US$ 2,500 Mn by the end of 2025. Revenue growth is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

The growth is a result of new technological advancements in the global endoscopic mucosal resection market and companies are ready to make full use of this by launching new products in the market.

Global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market: Dynamics

The global endoscopic mucosal resection market has a major support of the macro factors like increase in the spending on healthcare sector in various regions by the local governments. This has led to an overall improvement in the technology used by the healthcare industry.

It has helped in increasing the number of endoscopic mucosal resection procedures worldwide. The market has also observed collaborations between the manufacturers. Original equipment manufacturers and third party service vendors focus on the collaboration and partnership activities in some regions to provide sales and after sales services effectively.

This boosts the brand image of endoscope reprocessing equipment and ultimately helps the growth of the global endoscopic mucosal resection market.

However, the global endoscopic mucosal resection market may face challenges in its growth due to stringent rules and regulations pertaining to the launch of new products in the market. Also, inadequate reimbursements of claims limits the willingness of people to spend on costly medical procedures like endoscopic mucosal resection.

Segmental Highlights from the Research Report

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market with the fastest growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period. Another attractive region in the global endoscopic mucosal resection market is North America that is anticipated to hold the maximum market size by the end of 2025.

On the basis of technology, suck-and-cut technique is the most lucrative segment with a high CAGR, whereas the lift-and-cut technique leads with a higher market size during the forecast period.

On the basis of indication duodenal cancer and esophageal cancer are both attractive segments according to the analysis.

On the basis of end user, hospitals hold the maximum market size with an expected value of over US$ 1,400 Mn by the end of 2025.

