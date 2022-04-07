Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market To Witness A Geometric Progression Between 2018-2026

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market: Introduction

Bolt tensioning is an industry-wide practice used to tighten bolts and studs. Unlike torquing, bolt tensioning elongates the bolt and creates a clamping force on the joint. Hydraulic bolt tensioning is a commonly used method in bolt tensioning, which uses hydraulic bolt tensioners to tighten the bolts. A hydraulic bolt tensioner exerts tension using hydraulic fluid through its hydraulic body, by which the bolt assembly is tightened. Hydraulic bolt tensioners have a high level of accuracy and reliability and are fast, simple and safe as compared to other bolt tensioners and also save time and money. Hydraulic bolt tensioners also provide leak-free installation and a safe work environment as they reduce spills and leaks from the flanges. Hydraulic bolt tensioners are hands-free and reduce manual workforce, thereby reducing work place accidents.

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market: Dynamics

Bolted connections are integral components of small-scale and large-scale plant operations. The rise of advanced tool technology for connecting bolts using hydraulic bolt tensioners has significantly decreased the number of workplace accidents as well as increased the efficiency and accuracy of fittings.

Hydraulic bolt tensioners are hence widely used across industries such as wind, power generation and oil & gas, as they assure leak-free, safe and fast bolted connections for flanges, piping and other industrial equipment.

Oil & gas and power generation industries are expected to be among the key drivers of the hydraulic bolt tensioner market. Growth in industrialization and urban population have significantly increased the demand for energy, which in turn has led to the robust growth of wind and power generation industries globally.

This has been creating significant demand for hydraulic bolt tensioners. Hydraulic bolt tensioners are widely used for fitting flanges and bolts on both onshore and offshore in the oil & gas industry. With oil & gas prices stabilizing, the oil & gas market has witnessed steady growth over the last couple of years. This has resulted in a rise in the demand for hydraulic bolt tensioners across the industry.

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market: Segmentation

type Standard

Customized application Wind Bolt Tensioners

Topside Bolt Tensioners

Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners industry Wind

Power

Oil & Gas

Industrial & Others

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market: Regional Outlook

The global hydraulic bolt tensioner market is expected to register substantial growth in the coming years. North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the global hydraulic bolt tensioner market, owing to the presence of significant oil & gas and power generation industries in the region. Europe is expected to witness significant demand for hydraulic bolt tensioners, due to the rise in wind and power generation in the region.

The Middle East is also expected to register a robust growth rate in the hydraulic bolt tensioner market due to the growth of the oil & gas industry in the region. China and Asia Pacific are expected to register noteworthy growth rates in the hydraulic bolt tensioner market, due to the rising energy needs and growth of the oil & gas industry in the regions. On the other hand, Japan is expected to witness slow growth in the hydraulic bolt tensioner market.

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global hydraulic bolt tensioner market identified across the value chain include:

Hydraulics Technology, Inc.

Powermaster Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Tritorc Equipments Private Limited

SKF

Hydratight Limited

ENERPAC

Hire Torque

SPX Flow

ITH Bolting Technology

TorcUP Inc

Actuant Corporation

