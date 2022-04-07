The Digital Valve Positioner Market To Undergo Positive Transformation Between 2018-2026

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Digital Valve Positioner Market: Introduction

A valve positioner is a device used on actuators that are used to control the position of valves along pipelines and other devices. A digital valve positioner operates through electric signals, through which it control the position and movement of the actuator. As opposed to analog valve positioners, digital valve positioners convert the electronic signal digitally. Digital valve positioners allow better flow and process control as they increase the accuracy and speed of actuator response. They ensure that the valve is in the correct position and thus, enhance valve performance. Digital valve positioners collect data pertaining to the valve and alert the operating personnel about its performance. They also help in the diagnostics and maintenance of valves as well as in improving the efficiency of plant operation.

Digital Valve Positioner Market: Dynamics

Flow control is an essential aspect of plant and pipeline operation. Flow control and regulation dictates plant efficiency and operation robustness and therefore, digital valve positioners have become critical elements of such plant operations.

Digital valve positioners allow for smoother and efficient plant operations as they not only control and regulate the position of valves and flow, but also help identify problems. This helps in maintenance and turnover time reduction, which can drastically impact plant performance. This is expected to create significant demand for digital valve positioners during the forecast period.

Digital valve positioners are widely used across industries such as chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and oil & gas as pipeline and plant operations play an important role in these industries. Refineries and oil & gas pipelines are significant drivers for the digital valve positioner market.

With stabilizing oil & gas prices, the oil & gas industry has witnessed significant recovery since the crude oil price downfall in 2014-2015. This has led to a significant increase in the demand for digital valve positioners in the oil & gas industry. Likewise, petrochemical and chemical industries are expected to create substantial demand for digital valve positioners during the forecast period.

Digital Valve Positioner Market: Segmentation

Basis of type Single acting digital valve positioners

Double acting digital valve positioners Basis of signal Digital Non-Communicating

HART

Fieldbus Basis of industry Chemical

Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical & Others Region North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

China

India

SEAP ( India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Digital Valve Positioner Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to hold a substantial share in the digital valve positioner market as the region has prominent presence of oil & gas, petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries. Europe is estimated to register moderate demand during the forecast period in the digital valve positioner market as a large number of chemical and pharmaceutical companies are based in the region.

China and India have been witnessing steady growth in their oil & gas and petrochemical industries, which can be attributed to the growing urbanization and industrialization in these countries. This is expected to drive the digital valve positioner market in the Asia-Pacific region. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness a significant growth rate in the digital valve positioner market during the forecast period.

Digital Valve Positioner Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global digital valve positioner market identified across the value chain include:

Nihon Koso Co., Ltd.

GEMÜ Group

Schneider Electric

Buerkert

Azbil Corporation

Rotork

ABB

Siemens Ltd.

General Electric

Metso Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

