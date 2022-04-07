The Automotive Intelligent Door System Market To Grow At A Rapid Pace Between 2018-2026

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Intelligent Door System Market: Introduction

Automotive intelligent door systems are the structural component of a vehicle, which are used for the protection of the passengers inside the vehicles and for easy boarding inside the vehicle. Presently, there have been many instances of accidents and collisions from the side of the automobiles and also many people have suffered gruesome injuries and even some have died. The automotive intelligent door system is specifically designed to absorb the impact of collision from the side so that there are minimum injuries to the passengers and drivers. In authentic cases of accidents in the global market, it has been detected that the passengers did survive collisions due to the installation of the automotive intelligent door system. The central locking system is one of the main functions of an automotive intelligent door system in which, the driver has the accessibility to unlock and lock all the doors. Nowadays keyless entry to vehicles has enabled the automakers to manufacturer automotive intelligent door system which can be locked and unlocked without a key and also work when the battery of the vehicle is down.

Automotive Intelligent Door System Market: Dynamics

Accidents are becoming common nowadays and are one of the prominent contributors to the most amount of deaths globally. As per the data circulated by the Association of Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT) closely 1.3 million people die in crashes and road accidents annually, on average 3287 deaths a day and further 21-55 million people are disabled or injured.

However, the manufacturers i.e. OEM and OES have been adopting strict rules and manufacturing techniques to manufacturers such automotive intelligent door systems which are, in turn, is estimated to boost the sales of the overall automotive intelligent door system in the global market

The increasing vehicle production is directly proportional to the increasing demand of the auto-component such as automotive intelligent door system in the global market. Increasing vehicle production is estimated to propel the demand of automotive intelligent door system as they have become a standard in the high-end vehicles in the global market.

Automotive Intelligent Door System Market: Segmentation

By technology Power sliding door system

Retractable door handle system

Soft close door system By position OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket By vehicle type Conventional Vehicle Passenger Car LCV HCV

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Automotive Intelligent Door System Market: Regional Outlook

China and South East Asia automotive intelligent door system market is expected to grow with a good growth rate owing to the increase in the production of vehicles, especially in the India & ASEAN countries. The increasing acceptance of green & clean electric vehicles in the U.S. and EU-5 countries has grown significantly grown over past few years and this is estimated to remain same over the coming years and thus fuel the demand for automotive intelligent door system in the global market.

Hence, North America and Europe possess an immense opportunity for the automotive intelligent door system market over the forthcoming years. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive intelligent door system market over the forecast period as the fleet and the production of the conventional gasoline-powered vehicle is growing at a very healthy rate.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the automotive intelligent door system market is expected to be driven owing to the increasing popularity and investments in renewable energy resources as well as the increasing population of this region.

Automotive Intelligent Door System Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive intelligent door system market identified across the value chain include:

Kiekert AG

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

WITTE Automotive

Schaltbau Holding

SMARTRAC N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst

Johnson Electric

ATS Global B.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

