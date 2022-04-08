Multinational Brands leveraging Technology to target non-English speaking Customers

Brands these days are recognizing the value of tapping a broader audience. A surplus demand in generating data-backed reports has helped brands make more informed business decisions. As a result, many multinational brands that can afford it are moving towards broadening their customer base. VidToonTM reveals why more and more companies now see the need to focus more on non-English speaking natives.

Marrakesh, Morocco, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — A laptop company based in the USA was well established, gaining the highest sales possible every month. However, like every business, a plateau in growth is never a good sign, precisely what the company started to face. With newer brands flooding the marketing and selling cheaper and more effective products, customers were fished and grabbed from one brand to another.

Sustaining customer loyalty had become difficult. The company had to do something fast before seeing its sales drop in the next few months. This was when their marketing head pointed out that pooling on a more widespread audience from across the globe would make more sense.

However, the challenge was that not all customers were native English speakers, while their marketing promotions specifically targeted this audience. It was time to widen the net, so they used Streamr video translator software to translate their marketing language into a language that non-English speaking customers from different parts of the world could relate.

This approach kept their sales high and brought in new customers, not from the same market. The laptop company enjoyed the profits, leaving competitors wondering what they were doing differently.

All thanks to a simple video translator and, yes, their genius marketing head!

