S&B Pallets offers tips on purchasing recycled pallets and new pallets

Scarborough, ON, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — S&B Pallets has released a document giving input about new and recycled pallets to help their customers to choose the right pallets for their exact needs. The company has decided to share its knowledge about wooden pallets with its valuable customers for their business growth. The document states fundamental things about new and recycled wooden pallets’ capacity, design, prices, and dimensions. As per this report, one might easily think new pallets can hold much weight unlike recycled pallets but despite different looks, their weight capacity is similar as long as you are using properly repaired recycled pallets by a standard wood pallet company.

According to the spokesperson of the company, wooden pallets are often divided into two categories, brand new and recycled. New pallets have their aesthetically pleasing look, precise dimensions, durability for multiple trips, and are accessible with automated equipment. Recycled pallets have their own advantages like cost savings, and comparable weight performance, despite their less pleasing looks. In addition, he stated that you should interact with manufacturers about the differences between both pallet types so that you can choose the most appropriate pallet for your space.

New pallets have very accurate dimensions thus a preferable choice for automated machinery works, as even small errors in pallets dimensions can cause mishandling. Recycled pallets from reputed companies are normally accurate in their dimensions, but less perfect compared to new pallets because repair works can alter the dimensions slightly.

