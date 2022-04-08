Rayna Tours and Travels participated in OTM 2022.

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — Rayna Tours recently attended the OTM Mumbai show which took place from March 14th to March 16th 2022 at Bombay Exhibition Centre. As the name indicates, Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) is the country’s only travel show that is exclusively created for outbound travel.

As the Asia-Pacific’s leading B2B event, OTM saw industry professionals from different parts of the world as well as 28 states of India gathered in Mumbai, mingling with exhibitors face to face on the up-to-date service technology and market trends.

In this three-day event, Rayna Tours was represented by the company’s B2B India – Country Head, Mr. Ranjan, Manager Online B2b India, Mr. Brijesh Chaurasiya, and Operation Manager – Visa, Mr. Shashwat Joshi. They were available on-hand to answer all queries during the event while providing the interested parties with real-time and reliable information on the company’s renewed portfolio of tours services, all-inclusive packages and customized travel solutions.

According to the company spokesperson, “It is the third time we participated in OTM. And the much-awaited event served as the perfect platform for Rayna Tours to connect with key stakeholders from almost all travel markets and sectors across the globe. As always, we are satisfied with this participation as we got overwhelming feedback on our services which led to some exciting and long term business dealings.”

He continued, “Given the longstanding reputation and quality of the event, OTM has always been a great place for the exchange of information. In fact, it not only helped us to expand our network and enrich our brand image, but also allowed us to acquaint ourselves with the latest industry trends and demands, thanks to interactive conferences and sessions that held throughout the event. It was overall a worthwhile experience for visitors and exhibitors alike.”

For more information on Rayna Tours’ tours services and packages, log on to www.raynatours.com and www.raynab2b.com.

About Rayna Tours and Travels

Rayna Tours and Travels, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Singapore, Malaysia, and Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experience in different facets of travel and hospitality industry, Rayna Tours offers an advanced online reservation system with customized travel solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.

