Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on 2021 Outstanding Partner Award from Lattice Semiconductor

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the 2021 Semiconductor Outstanding Partner Award from Lattice Semiconductor.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the company’s industry-leading performance on behalf of Lattice Semiconductor in 2021.

“We are extremely proud of our strong partnership with Lattice Semiconductor and we would like to thank them for this outstanding recognition,” said Karim Yasmine, Corporate Vice President of Strategic Supplier Development at Future Electronics. “We are eager to continue building on the success of 2021 for years to come.”

The award recognizes Future Electronics as a top-performing distributor partner worldwide.

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

