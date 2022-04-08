UK Harmonic Drives: The Place Of Quality Harmonic Drive Products!

London, United Kingdom, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — UK Harmonic Drives (https://ukharmonicdrives.com/) is a leading provider of automation control systems and their components like micro harmonic drive gearbox and motors. With their wide selection of products, customers are guaranteed to select high-quality products based on their needs and preference.

This company offers gearboxes as part of its comprehensive range of products. They offer different gearboxes, such as strain wave (harmonic), planetary, right-angle bevel, hollow shaft helical, and worm wheel. These gearboxes are available in various configurations, each designed to meet specific application requirements. This means that the gearbox type and its gears’ physical configuration are usually defined by the required speed and torque, the service factor, and the ideal envelope size.

One example of their strain harmonic gearbox is their GCSG Series. Their GCSG Series harmonic gearboxes offer an extremely quiet, compact, and accurate way to position high inertial loads. With a backlash accuracy of better than 14 arc-seconds, these harmonic gearboxes are perfect for a wide range of applications. Their four different sizes and ratio options (50 / 80 / 100 /120) make it easy to find the perfect harmonic gearbox for this store’s customers’ needs.

Additionally, the circular flange with threaded holes of their GCSG Series harmonic gearboxes allows customers to mount the harmonic gearbox horizontally or vertically. The GCSG Series harmonic gearboxes are ideal for positioning heavy loads at speed, thanks to their high-precision ball reducer technology. The typical applications of these gearboxes include robots and mechanical arms, assembling machines, factory automation systems, packaging machines, and medical equipment.

All their gearboxes are designed for low backlash, low noise, and efficiency. They come fitted with either brushed or brushless motors, which their engineering team can specify. Moreover, the gearbox selection is based on the customer project’s desired functionality and expected service life expectancy.

Those who will purchase their products are guaranteed to have the best customer support. They provide application engineering support to ensure their customers make the most of their purchases and after-sale technical support. Afterall, UK Harmonic Drives is the go-to choice for harmonic drives and gearheads with a focus on quality and customer service.

For more information about their products, interested parties can visit their official website at https://ukharmonicdrives.com/.

UK Harmonic Drives is a global supplier and manufacturer of a wide range of automation control systems, products, and components for all mechanisation requirements of machinery and systems. They supply harmonic drives, servo drives, motion controllers, ac motors, gearboxes, and many more. All their products are backed by a team of highly skilled engineers who will work with you to find the best motion control solution for your needs.