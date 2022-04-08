Vegan Yogurt Market: Almond-milk Based Yogurt the Most Preferred Variant – Fact.MR Survey

Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The vegan yogurt market is expected to continue its bullish run, driven by a combination of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Gains have been driven by vegan yogurt’s availability in a variety of flavors, and the ubiquitous health and wellness trend. These factors helped vegan yogurt sales increase by over 30,000 metric tons in 2018 over 2017, according to recent analysis by Fact.MR.

The Fact.MR study opines that almond yogurt remains the bestseller, accounting for more than half of total vegan yogurt sales in 2018. The trend is expected to prevail as vegan yogurt companies continue to introduce new almond-milk based yogurt products to meet consumers’ taste preferences while enhancing the vegan yogurt’s nutritional value.

Vegan Yogurt Market – Notable Developments

General Mills continued to be bullish about Kite Hill, a vegan company that specializes in manufacturing plant-based yogurt and cheese. Kite Hill secured additional funding of US $40 million from 301 Inc. a General Mill’s venture capital firm. Kite Hill aims to use this funding for expanding its factory capacity.

Danone, the leading French yogurt maker, acquired WhiteWave Foods in 2017. With a US $10 billion payment in cash, Danone acquired the Colorado-based company which owns a range of plant-based food and beverages manufacturing brands in Silk®, So Delicious®, Alpro®, and Vega™ brands.

Califia Farms launched its first ever probiotics-rich vegan yogurt drinks line in 2018. The company’s latest product line gained widespread popularity among global masses and became its most accepted product in the span of 12 months. The company launched the vegan yogurt drinks in four flavors namely strawberry, mango, super berry, and unsweetened plain.

Ripple launched its first ever vegan Greek yogurt line in 2018 with its major constituent being its proprietary pea-based protein Ripptein. The pea-based composition of the yogurt aims to free the vegan product from common allergens in nuts, soy, gluten, lactose, and other common allergy-causing agents.

The report on the vegan yogurt market also features detailed profiling of key market players.

The key market players profiled in the report include Hain Celestial Group Inc., Stonyfield Farm Inc., Daiya Foods Inc., Good Karma Foods Inc., Hudson River Foods, Nancy’s Yogurt, Kite Hill, and COYO Pty Ltd.

List of Tables

Table 1: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast by Region, 2013-2028

Table 2: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Volume (MT) Forecast by Region, 2013-2028

Table 3: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast by Product Type, 2013-2028

Table 4: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Volume (MT) Forecast by Product Type, 2013-2028

Table 5: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast by End Use, 2013-2028 List of Figures Figure 1: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (MT), 2013-2016 Figure 2: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (MT) Forecast, 2017-2028 Figure 3: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Value Share (%) and BPS Analysis by Region, 2017 & 2028 Figure 4: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Y-o-Y Growth (%) Projections by Region, 2017-2028 Figure 5: Global Vegan Yogurt Market Value (US$ Mn ) Analysis by Region, 2013-2028

