WELCOME TO PARADISE: INVEST ISLANDS UNVEILS GRAN MELIÁ LOMBOK, A LUXURIOUS NEW ECO-SANCTUARY

Lombok, Indonesia, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — As the world reawakens and travellers start to rediscover the wonders beyond their own borders, one enchanting Indonesian island is gearing up to welcome guests back to paradise with a wide smile and a wealth of world-class, eco-sensitive activities.

Lombok is a tropical wonderland that exudes exotic charm and serenity. Just across a sparkling sea from Bali, this verdant isle is a vibrant centre of adventure that lets lifestyle-conscious guests unwind in a stunning setting, amid a landscape of lush jungles, volcanic peaks, pristine beaches and cerulean seas. From mindfulness moments such as seafront yoga sessions, spiritual temple visits, cultural encounters and rejuvenating spa therapies to invigorating activities such as surfing, snorkelling, water sports and jungle treks, Lombok is an island that soothes the soul and ignites the imagination.

For a truly exhilarating experience, the world’s top riders will head to Lombok’s Mandalika International Street Circuit from 18-20 March 2022 for the island’s inaugural MotoGP. This forms part of a series of impressive new attractions being planned in the Mandalika area, a dedicated eco-focused economic zone that will form the focal point of Lombok’s emergence on the tourism scene.

Now, one breath-taking new resort is set to elevate the island’s travel and hospitality industry to spectacular new heights. Gran Meliá Lombok Resort & Spa is a masterpiece of high-style, low-impact design that weaves seamlessly into its tropical surroundings. Conceived and created by Invest Islands, the Asian real estate innovator, this unique five-star retreat is perfectly positioned at Torok Bay, a sheltered crescent-shaped stretch of sand framed by emerald headlands and shimmering rice fields.

Overlooking the Indian Ocean, just 25km from Mandalika and Lombok International Airport, Gran Meliá Lombok will feature approximately 110 dazzling pool villas, including a collection of blissful beachfront duplexes and 80+ one-, two- and three-bedroom hillside sanctuaries, all blessed with private pools and panoramic views. Nestled among an expanse of native forest and swaying palm trees, this remarkable new resort will also house a wealth of five-star facilities, including the two-storey Waves Beach Club & Restaurant.

Each villa will be crafted in an indigenous architectural style, with elegant curved roofs and vaulted ceilings, while also being fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology, luxurious interiors, panoramic windows, expansive pool decks and uninterrupted ocean views. Sustainability is woven into every aspect of the property, from the use of organic, locally-sourced materials such as bamboo, to energy-saving fixtures, rainwater storage and solar panels. This blend of chic design and sensitive development and will also create a one-of-a-kind investment opportunity for second home owners with the vision to look beyond Bali.

“Gran Meliá Lombok is a game-changer for the island’s lesser-explored southern coastline — finally a luxury option for those unwilling to sacrifice on comfort. Exceptional yet not exclusive, it is an amalgamation of residential and resort, with privately owned villas making it accessible to a wider market,” commented Jack Brown, Co-Founder, Invest Islands.

In line with the evocative spirit of Gran Meliá, the most refined brand from Spain’s Meliá Hotels International, this luxury resort will demonstrate an atmosphere of discreet elegance at every touchpoint, from its extraordinary architecture and its exceptional cuisine, to the warm and welcoming nature of the service. Even the smallest detail is infused with Spanish style, while also respecting and highlighting the island’s rich heritage.

While Gran Meliá Lombok is scheduled to open in 2024, it has already received international recognition. The resort was named as the “Best Hospitality Development” at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, which honours the finest real estate projects in rapidly developing region.

In the post-pandemic era, domestic and international travellers will increasingly seek destinations that blend serenity and seclusion with plenty of activities and attractions. Accessibility is the key, and Lombok enjoyed non-stop connections to cities such as Jakarta, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur before the disruption to global air travel. As the world starts moving again, Lombok will be served directly from many of Asia’s main gateway hubs, creating direct or convenient one-stop connectivity to the rest of the world. With a focus on responsible and sustainable development, this idyllic island’s tourism industry is perfectly positioned to thrive in the coming years.

To learn more about Invest Islands, please visit invest-islands.com and for more information about Meliá Hotels International, please visit www.meliahotelsinternational.com.