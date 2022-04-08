The next 10 years to get through the Ferric Chloride Market, entailing its green chemistry success

Ferric Chloride Market: Introduction

Ferric chloride is a brownish liquid which has a pungent odor which is similar to that of hydrochloric acid. It also exists in solid lump form or in anhydrous powder form. Ferric Chloride or Iron (III) Chloride is used as a flocking agent in drinking water and waste water treatment in various industries.

When small amount of ferric chloride is added in water, ferric hydroxide precipitates and absorbs the suspended impurities. Ferric chloride is generally used as a concentrated solution with minimum concentration of 40% w/w. Moreover in few industrial applications, ferric chloride is also used in crystalline solid form.

Aqueous ferric chloride solution is acidic in nature and corrosive to most metals. Ferric chloride is most commonly produced from chlorine gas and pickling liquors. Moreover, ferric chloride produced as a byproduct of manufacturing titanium dioxide is also used in many industries. Another popular method of producing ferric chloride in industries is with the help of Iron scraps.

In this method ferric chloride is mixed with iron in a dissolution vessel to form ferrous chloride, this ferrous chloride is then oxidized into ferric chloride by reacting it with chlorine gas. Furthermore, several other feed stocks such as soft iron, mixed oxides and ferric oxides are also utilized for producing ferric chloride.