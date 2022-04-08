The Masterbatches Market to scale through innovations at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2025

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

In a new report titled, “Masterbatches Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025),” Persistence Market Research has not only offered the forecast analysis but has also represented the historical data of the global masterbatches market. On the basis of a robust growth of CAGR- 5.9%, global masterbatches market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the projected period of 8-years, i.e. between 2017 and 2025. This growth is expected to be primarily fuelled by industrialization in developing regions and rising demand in infrastructural development. According to this report, global masterbatches market is estimated to be valued at US$ 32.8 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at US$ 50.79 Bn in 2025.

Global Masterbatches Market: Trends

Emerging growth in medical applications

Increasing demand for different masterbatch formulations for flexible and rigid packaging

Growing advancement in blow molding technology

High demand for film extrusion masterbatches

Growing demand for color masterbatches in the food & beverage industry

Specialty masterbatches in the plastic and fiber segment

Embracing color masterbatches in various end-use applications

Increasing demand for masterbatches in the packaging and automotive industry

Additives – the fastest growing segment of masterbatches

Pet type anti-block masterbatch

Flame retardant masterbatches for thermoplastics

Global Masterbatches Market: Forecast by Product

On the basis of product type, the global masterbatches market is segmented into solid masterbatch and liquid masterbatch. Solid masterbatch and liquid masterbatch both are sub-segmented into functional additives, color, black, and white. With an estimated 69.5% of overall market share by value in 2017, the solid masterbatches type is the most prominent product type. Further, the rising demand for color masterbatches in wide range applications, mainly in packaging and automotive, leads to the growth of the product type segment of global masterbatches market during the forecast period. The liquid masterbatches segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Global Masterbatches Market: Forecast by Application

On the basis of application, the global masterbatches market is segmented into packaging, transportation, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, electronic and electrical, construction, consumer products and others. Transportation segment is sub-segmented into automotive, aerospace, and marine. The packaging segment is expected to account for a 33.7% value share by 2025, and is expected to expand at relatively high growth rate of 6.4% over the forecast period.

Global Masterbatches Market: Forecast by Region

Five regions have been covered in this report namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. The European masterbatches market is estimated to account for US$ 14.62 Bn by 2017 end, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value over the forecast period. Technology, product enhancement, and diverse end-user applications of masterbatches are the prime factors boosting the demand in the region. APAC is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period to account for 18.9% value share by 2025. On the other hand North America is expected to grab 23.2% value share in 2017, which is likely to drop down to 23% in 2025.

Global Masterbatches Market: Key Players

There are some of the key players which are covered in this report. They are- POLYONE Corporation, Clariant AG, Ampacet Corporation, A. Schulman, Americhem, Techmer, Standridge Color Corportation, BASF SE, TOSAF, Cabot Corporation, FERRO-PLAST S.r.l., Marval industries, Inc., RTP Co., Uniform Color Company, Dongguan GreenTech Plastics Co., Ltd.

