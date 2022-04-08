Triple Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market 2022 Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2030

New York, US, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market 2022

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market is likely to grow immensely, i.e.at a CAGR of 5%.

75 years is around 20.2% and that of dying from cancer before the age of 75 years is around 10.6%. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed among women and approximately 2,670 cases were diagnosed in men. Thus, rising prevalence of breast cancer among the population is expected to propel the growth of the triple-negative breast cancer treatment market over the coming years.

Persistence Market Research predicts that the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market will exhibit a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Takeaways from Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market Study

Based on drug, paclitaxel is expected to gain traction in the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market during the forecast period, owing to its efficacy.

The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to be the most attractive segment in the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market by distribution channel, and will hold the highest market share.

North America will dominate the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market by region over the forecast period, owing to growing population, rising prevalence of breast cancer, and excessive consumption of tobacco and alcohol.

The triple-negative breast cancer treatment market is expected to experience a short-term negative impact during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, owing to labor shortage, transportation restrictions, supply chains issues, and shortage of medical instruments for cancer.

“Rising prevalence of breast cancer, increased focus on innovation of robust drug pipeline and combination therapies, developments in therapeutic areas, and growing concerns about maintaining environmental hygiene after the COVID-19 outbreak are factors expected to contribute to the growth of the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market,” says a PMR analyst.

Accelerated Expansion and Acquisitions & Collaborations by Leading Industry Players to Meet Unmet Demand

Leading manufacturers in the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market are extensively focusing on expansion of their manufacturing. Government initiatives such as awareness programs, investments by regional manufacturers, and increasing healthcare expenditure are some of the key trends expected to drive the triple-negative breast cancer treatment market over the coming years.

