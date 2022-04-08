Postpartum Depression Therapeutics Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

CITY, Country, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Postpartum Depression Therapeutics Market 2022

Postpartum depression is a mood disorder in women associated with the child birth. The birth of a child can trigger varying degree of emotions, from excitement to joy to anxiety and fear. But it can also result in to depression called as postpartum depression. Postpartum depression is caused by a combination of factors both physical and emotional. After childbirth fluctuation in the level of hormones in women's body take place.This fluctuation in the hormone level leads to chemical change triggering the mood swings. Other factors causing the postpartum depression includes constant sleep deprivation but this condition is treated after proper rest. But in some cases women experience more severe depression and require medications. Symptoms of postpartum depression includes, sadness, inability to care for baby, crying, trouble in bonding to baby, lack of focus and troubled with memory.

Postpartum depression therapeutic market is expected to be driven by the increasing awareness among people regarding the depression. Development of the drug by pharmaceutical companies targeting the postpartum depression and marketing campaigns by them are expected to be market driving factors.Underdiagnoses, inability of the women to communicate about the disease and family social stigma regarding psychotic disorders are expected to work as a restraint for the growth of postpartum depression therapeutic market. Increasing focus on the non-medication treatment options such as, exercise and psychotherapy are also expected to restraint the growth of postpartum depression therapeutics market.

Postpartum Depression Therapeutics Market: Segmentation On the basis of Drug Class Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Serotonin Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors On the basis of Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

On the basis of Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Postpartum depression is a severe condition felt be a mother after giving birth to a baby and if not treated properly it can be harmful for both baby and mother. Postpartum depression therapeutics market is expected to show significant growth over the period owning to increasing prevalence owning to changing lifestyle and trend to nuclear family which might leave new mother a the risk of depression.Campaigns are also going on to aware the people about the postpartum depression. Even though awareness is increasing among people but his condition is still underdiagnosed and undertreated. Psychotherapy and antidepressant are used in combination to treat the patient. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors are expected to lead the drug class segment over the forecast owning to high level of effectiveness and general safety of this group.

Geographically, the global postpartum depression therapeutic market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the postpartum depression therapeutic market owning to high consumption of the antidepressants in the U.S., branded drugs and intense lifestyle.Europe is second biggest market for the postpartum depression therapeutics market. North America and Europe are expected to continue to do dominate the market due to increasing awareness among people regarding the postpartum depression, better healthcare facilities and programs by various government and non-government organization to ensure the safety of mother and child.

Some of the market participants in the global postpartum depression therapeutics involves, Pfizer, Inc., Allegan, Eli Lilly Company, H. Lundbeck A/S, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Solvay S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Major focus of the companies is on the development of the specific medication for the postpartum depression and companies are using the awareness campaigns to increase their shares in the postpartum depression therapeutics market.

