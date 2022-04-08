Benzyl Acetate Market is Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2031

Benzyl Acetate Market: Introduction

Benzyl acetate is an organic Ester produced by the condensation of benzyl alcohol and acetic acid. Benzyl acetate is a transparent liquid that is used in application products such as shampoo, air fresheners, detergent, soap, perfume, cologne, bleach, deodorants, and dishwashing liquid. Benzyl acetate has a pleasant sweet aroma and was typically found in a wide variety of flowers. Benzyl acetate is widely used in the production of cosmetic and personal care products.

Benzyl acetate is one of the most extensively used perfumery materials and especially for the production of jasmine and gardenia fragrances. Also, benzyl acetate has widely used in cosmetics products along with perfumery owing to its pleasant fragrance. Benzyl acetate is prepared by the reaction of benzyl chloride and sodium acetate.

Benzyl Acetate Market: Dynamics

The rising demand for benzyl acetate from all such applications like perfumery, health & hygiene products, cosmetics, etc. is predicted to drive the global benzyl acetate market in the next few years. The benzyl acetate market is projected to grow at a fast pace and achieve stable long-term growth. The benzyl acetate market is witnessing increasing demand in food and beverages, soaps, detergents, cosmetics, etc. It is used in the solvent form in the manufacture of fine chemicals and its use in the production of inks, the coating is further expected to fuel market growth.

Countries such as China, Indonesia, Thailand, and others having high benzyl acetate demand given the high concentration of manufacturing hubs focused on personal care and cosmetic products in these countries. These factors are ultimately generating positive prospects for the demand of the benzyl acetate market. As the fragrance and flavor industry is also expected to record spectacular growth in upcoming years, thus the market for benzyl acetate is also expected to benefit from this trend.

Benzyl Acetate Market: Regional Outlook

Asia pacific is projected as the fastest growing market for benzyl acetate; the chief reason behind the benzyl acetate demand is countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand because the population of these countries is growing stupendous rate and this is helping in increase in the overall customer base for cosmetic & personal care products.

These rapid economic development of these countries and the purchase power parity of the citizen of these countries is increasing and these factors are resulting in intensifying demand & ever increasing customer base in these countries. Similarly, Latin America, Middle East, and parts of Africa are witnessing growth from last few years even as growth has stalled in developed regions of North America and Europe. However, demand for natural benzyl acetate is projected to grow substantially in North America & Europe regions, given the increasingly stringent regulations on chemical ingredients and growing preference for natural extract products.

Benzyl Acetate Market: Key Participant

Some of the key players in the global Benzyl Acetate Market are listed below:

  • Hubei Phoenix Chemical Company
  • Gayatri Minerals and Chemicals
  • Hangzhou J&H Chemical
  • Jinan Haohua Industry
  • Tessenderlo Fine Chemicals
  • Shanghai Meicheng Chemical
  • Wuhan Fortuna Chemical
  • Hangzhou Dayangchem
  • Ibis Chemie International
  • SensaChem
  • Elan Chemical Company
  • Krupa Scientific
  • Wuhan Senwayer Century chemical
  • Zouping Mingxing Chemical
  • Karl H. Boddin Chemiehandel

