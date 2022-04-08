Non-coding RNA Assays 2022 Global Market by Types, Countries and Manufacturers to 2027

New York, US, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Non-coding RNA Assays Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years.

Non-coding RNA are divided into two main types- infrastructural non coding RNA and regulatory non coding RNA. Non-coding RNA assays are used for quantitative real time PCR analysis of RNA expression. Non-coding RNA assays consist of a pair of unlabeled PCR primers. A taqman probe with a dye is labelled on the 5’ end and a non-fluorescent quencher, also known as NFQ is present on the 3’ end of the Non-coding RNA assay.

TaqMan non-coding RNA assay is the only available RNA assay in the market, used for the real time PCR of a RNA. Non coding RNA assay is very specific and is easy to use. There are various features of non-coding RNA assay such as accuracy, sensitivity etc. Non-coding RNA assays are very accurate as they identifies the small fold changes with a very high accuracy of quantitation. Non-coding RNA are ideal for measuring low level of expression. Hence, the positive factors associated with non-coding RNA assays are expected to increase the growth of non-coding RNA assays.

Taqman gene expression is a gold standard in real time PCR for the analysis of gene expression. Each Non coding RNA assay contains target primers and a probe which is sequence specific. In real time PCR, with the help of non-coding RNA assays, there is not any need of optimization, additional designs or melt curve analysis.

Increasing research and developmental activities, is one of the major factor increasing the growth of non-coding RNA assays. Increasing government initiatives and support for the life science research projects, is another important factor which is responsible for the significant growth of non-coding RNA assays. Favorable reimbursement for the life science and biotech research projects, is expected to increase the growth of non-coding RNA assays market.

Various other factors such as increasing number of research institutes and research laboratories, increasing number of people shifting towards higher research studies etc. are expected to increase the growth of non-coding RNA assays market. Availability of different equipment, required for performing research activities, is expected to increase the growth of non-coding RNA assays market.

There are few factors, which can hinder the overall growth of non-coding RNA assays market. High cost of non-coding RNA assays, is expected to hinder the growth of non-coding RNA assays market.

Geographically, global non-coding RNA assays market has been segmented into a few key regions i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global non-coding RNA assays market due to increasing research and development activities and presence of a large number of research laboratories. Europe is expected to hold a large revenue share in the non-coding RNA assays market due to increasing number of research laboratories. Asia Pacific is also expected to hold a large revenue share in the non-coding RNA assay, because of the increasing number of people shifting towards research and developmental activities and higher studies.

The non-coding RNA assay market is not a segmented market. The company has a monopoly in the non-coding RNA assays market. Taqman non- coding RNA assay is the only non-coding RNA assay, manufactured by Thermo fisher Scientific Inc.

