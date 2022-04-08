New York, US, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Hematology Analyzers Market 2022

Hematology Analyzers Market is expected to grow at an unstoppable rate In Upcoming Years. With environmental health being a matter of concern, everything – right from public transport networks, power supply, and storage of waste to monitoring the ecological balance is being taken up by IoT and AI. It could, thus, be inferred that with “smart cities” would come “smart end-user solutions” in the years to come.

Persistence Market Research predicts that the global hematology analyzers market will exhibit a 5% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2030). Hematology Analyzers Market to Top US$ 2.2 Bn Valuation by 2030

Automation is one of the key technology advancements in the hematology analyzers market. Automatic and semi-automatic hematology systems are being rapidly adopted across the world, along with rising prevalence of hematological disorders such as leukemia, hemophilia, and anemia. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia, prevalence of hemophilia among male patients was found to be around 17 per 100,000 males, globally, in 2019. Additionally, according to the American Cancer Society, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is one of the common types of cancer in the U.S, accounting for 4%. Increasing awareness about early diagnosis among patients is expected to be one of the key driving forces for the hematology analyzers market.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – SYSMEX CORPORATION, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc, Siemens AG, Boule Diagnostics AB. , Nihon Kohden Corporation , Mindray, HORIBA, Ltd. , Diatron, Cellavision, Edan Instruments, Inc. , SAMSUNG, Biosystems S.A , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Shenzhen Dymind Biotechnology Co.,Ltd, PZ CORMAY S.A. , PixCell, Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co., Ltd , Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co., Ltd. , Shenzhen Prokan Electronics Lnc.and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Hematology Analyzers Market.

Key Takeaways from Hematology Analyzers Market Study

5-part hematology analyzers are expected to be the most prominently used type of analysers across the world, holding over 3/4 of the market share in 2020.

With point of care testing on the rise, point of care hematology analyzers are expected to grow at a rapid pace compared to standalone devices through the forecast period.

Hospitals will continue to be a dominant end user in the hematology analyzers market, followed by blood banks and diagnostic centers.

While North America holds the largest chunk of the hematology analyzers market share by region, East Asia is expected to rapidly advance in this market space.

The COVId-19 pandemic will have a low to moderate adverse impact on the growth of the global hematology analyzers market.

“Rising preference for automation and point of care devices will directly support increased penetration of the hematology analyzers market across all end users,” says a PMR analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Hematology Analyzers Market Manufacturers

Hematology Analyzers Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hematology Analyzers Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key Questions Answered in the Hematology Analyzers Market Report

How is the Hematology Analyzers Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Hematology Analyzers Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Hematology Analyzers Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Hematology Analyzers Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Hematology Analyzers Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Hematology Analyzers Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Hematology Analyzers Market?

