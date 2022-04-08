Thermal Receipt Printer Market To Witness A Geometric Progression Between 2020-2030

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Thermal Receipt Printer Market: Introduction

Thermal receipt printers are most commonly used to print items such as shipping labels and receipt labels. Thermal transfer printers use a thermal print head to transfer a solid-ink from a band onto a label supply (usually made from nylon, polyester, vinyl, and others) to produce a long-lasting print. The retail industry is the main end user of thermal printing technology, it uses specialist point-of-sale printers designed for distribution of transaction receipts mostly to customers. Receipt papers are direct thermal media in the lowest, but sufficient thermal grades. The business uses both manned increasingly automated self-check-out systems. Logistics and transportation– distribution, airline, mail, freight and package delivery, railroads to name a few represent the fastest growing application for thermal printing. It was one of the early adopters of barcode technology for functions like airline baggage shipping packages with delivery giants DHL, UPS, FedEx and TNT

Thermal Receipt Printer Market: Dynamics

The significant adoption rate levels among retailers and wholesalers will remain a crucial factor instrumenting the growth of the global thermal receipt printer market over the next few years. The demand is anticipated to be on the rise, as wholesalers and retailers need printers to print invoices receipts, tags, barcodes and other important information, for which purpose they are preferred choice.

Since thermal receipt printers performed better as compared to their other counter parts, they will apparently remain a preferred choice for retailers and other end users worldwide. Sustained demand from packaging and logistics sector will also aid to the market growth of thermal receipt printers.

Thermal Receipt Printer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use Mall

Office Building

Retail

Manufacturing

Transport

Administration Unit

Others On the basis of printer type Color Thermal Receipt Printer

Monochrome Thermal Receipt Printer

Thermal Receipt Printer Market: Regional Outlook

While Western Europe and North America are presumed to secure the top market positions in terms of sales of thermal receipt printer, research indicates that developing economies of APAC and Latin America hold substantial growth opportunities to benefit the demand in near future.

APAC has been foreseen to see healthy growth over the forecast period, due to promptly progressing markets in Australia, China, India, and New Zealand. Western Europe will also witness promising growth forecasts, attributed to sound growth projections for Poland. Lack of product awareness in regions such as Africa has held back the product penetration and market growth in present scenario which is gradually likely to be offset by the retail sector growth in upcoming years.

Thermal Receipt Printer Market: Key Players

The global market of thermal receipt printer market used for various application is moderately fragmented and companies see the potential to increase the pace of the growth by the way of product launches and sales through new channels. Some of the market manufacturers identified in the Thermal Receipt Printer market across the globe are:

Avery Dennison Inc.

Bematech International Corporation

CognitiveTPG, LLC

Gainscha Technology Group Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Sato Holding Corporations

Seiko Epson Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corp

