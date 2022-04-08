The Kayak Trolling Motor Market To Spell A Noteworthy Growth From 2020-2030

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Kayak Trolling Motor Market: Introduction

A kayak is a small, narrow watercraft which is propelled by either of double-bladed paddle or electric kayak trolling motor. The motor which is used to propel the kayak is known as kayak trolling motor. The kayak trolling motor is a vital equipment for kayaking in sea or in fresh waters. Furthermore, the kayak trolling motor market can be segmented into three types including, bow mount, transom mount and engine mount. It can be also categorized on the basis of thrust of motors such as, less than 30 lbs, 30 to 50 lbs, 50 to 70 lbs and more than 70 lbs. The thrust of kayak trolling motors vary with the size of a kayak and its applications such as, saltwater or freshwater.

Kayak Trolling Motor Market: Dynamics

Nowadays kayaking is one a renowned water sport and gaining traction among other water sports around the globe. The growing popularity of kayaking is creating demand for new kayaks and its equipment in the global market.

Furthermore, the improving technologies in kayak trolling motors along with the rising demand for improved products from the customers shaping a positive growth environment for the market. These factors are expected to lay a strong base for the significant growth of kayak trolling motors in the global market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the prominent market players are focusing on improving their product portfolio and launching new and innovative products to cater the fluctuating demand from the customers in the market. In addition, the manufacturers are also focusing on emerging markets for kayak trolling motor, which is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers to increase their market presence and share in the global market.

However, not clear defined standards in the kayak trolling motors market and growing safety regulations for kayaking are anticipated to restraint the growth of the kayak trolling motor market over the forecast period.

Kayak Trolling Motor Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type Bow mount

Transom mount

Engine mount On the basis of thrust of motors Less than 30 lbs

30 – 50 lbs

50 – 70 lbs

Above 70 lbs On the basis of application Saltwater

Freshwater

Kayak Trolling Motor Market: Regional Outlook

By regional perspective, North America region is projected to be the most lucrative market for the growth of kayak trolling motors. Rising demand of kayak and its equipment’s owing to growing trend of water sports within the country expected to lay a strong base for the growth of kayak trolling equipment.

Additionally, the growing support from government and regulatory bodies to encourage water sports in the country projected to significantly drive the market of kayak trolling motors over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing consumer support for water sporting in European countries expected to create demand for new kayak and kayak trolling motors in the market over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market of kayak trolling motors is projected to register promising growth over the forecast period. Emerging economies such as, China, India, etc. expected to register strong growth in the market owing to rising adoption of kayaking as a new water sport in several Asian countries.

These factors are projected to drive the demand for kayak trolling motor in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, Middle East & Africa and Latin America region estimated to show an uptick in growth in the kayak trolling motors market.

Kayak Trolling Motor Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global kayak trolling motor market are:

Newport Vessels

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Minn Kota)

Jarvis Walker Pty Ltd. (Watersnake)

Torqeedo GmbH

Seamax Marine

MotorGuide

Outsunny

Haswing USA

The Coleman Company, Inc.

Prowler

