The Concrete Finishing Equipment Market To Witness Rapid Upscalation Between 2020-2030

Concrete Finishing Equipment Market: Introduction

The Concrete Finishing Equipment find application in rendering smooth, rough, broom, texture or stipple finish to concrete surfaces while they are still in the wet or plastic state. The primary use of concrete finishing equipment is to give concrete based surfaces an aesthetic appeal and refinement without leaving any unevenness or air gaps which might affect the overall look and feel of the surface. Concrete flooring is preferred to other forms of flooring as concrete can be easily molded into required shapes by using specific molds. In addition, concrete decorative flooring is also finding increased preference. Concrete finishing equipment finds application in industrial flooring, residential flooring, road construction, pavement construction and swimming pool decks and walls. Concrete finishing equipment is also finding increased adoption as concrete surfaces exhibit anti-skid properties and have the ability to withstand heavy foot traffic.

Concrete Finishing Equipment Market: Dynamics

Concrete finishing equipment market is being increasingly used by regional municipal corporations in order to lay roads as well as complete essential infrastructure products in urban and semi-urban areas.

In addition, the increase in the number of ongoing residential as well as commercial projects as well as the future construction approvals granted by respective governmental bodies is slated to offer a huge growth potential for the concrete finishing equipment market.

In addition, the increase in number of consumers who are opting for remodeling or renovating their existing houses and apartments is also likely to contribute for the growth of the concrete finishing equipment market. The basic factor which is increasing the preference for concrete based surfaces and aiding the growth of concrete finishing equipment is the high durability and resistance of concrete to extreme climatic conditions.

The primary factor which is limiting the growth of the concrete finishing equipment market is the high initial cost of laying concrete floors or surfaces. The amount of labor involved in laying concrete surfaces which is very high is also a key contributor in restraining the growth of the concrete finishing equipment market.

Concrete Finishing Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type Trowel Blade

Long Handle Float

Power Trowels

Mechanical Tube Finisher

Vibratory Screed Finisher

Tining Machine

Concrete Edger

Others On the basis of end users Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Concrete Finishing Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, the Asia Pacific region is expected to present the highest growth potential for the concrete finishing equipment market. The rising urbanization coupled with the setting up of a number of industries is expected to offer a he growth opportunity for concrete finishing equipment in the region.

Further, the high number of ongoing and upcoming construction projects of residential accommodation as well as commercial spaces is also contributing to the growth of the concrete finishing equipment market in the region.

Countries like India and China are also engaged in expanding their road and rail networks and the use of concrete in road projects as well as the use of concrete sleepers in laying of railway lines is also increasing the use of concrete finishing equipment.

North America and Europe are the second and third most dominant regions in the concrete finishing equipment market due to the increased investments in the setting up of hotels for accommodating the resurgence of the tourism industry.

In addition the construction of new airports across the world to augment the traffic handling capacity of existing airports is also a key contributor which is positively impacting the growth of the concrete finishing equipment market.

Concrete Finishing Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global concrete finishing equipment are:

Beton Tool Company

Allen Engineering Corporation

Atlas Copco Limited

Mekaster Engineering Limited

Ligchine International

Masterpac Corporation

Gomaco Corporation

Multivibe

Universal Construction Machinery

Bartell Global

KYB Conmat Pvt. Ltd.

Flextool

Cessco, Inc.

Somero Enterprises, Inc.

Wacker Neuson SE

Jurong Topall Machinery Co. Ltd.

