Construction Waste Recycling Market To Witness A Major Overhaul Between 2020-2030

Construction Waste Recycling Market: Introduction

Recycling of construction waste has gained traction in recent years as the magnitude of the environmental impact of arbitrary and improper disposal of construction waste is being realised. Hence, several construction materials such as concrete, bricks, metals, wood, etc. are now usually recycled rather than disposed.

Construction Waste Recycling Market: Dynamics

Increasing environmental awareness has been the key driver of the construction waste recycling market on several levels. On the top level it has propelled governments in several countries to make it mandatory for construction sites to ensure recycling of waste.

Besides this, it has also raised public awareness among construction companies and property buyers alike, making construction waste recycling a USP for some properties. Furthermore, recycling of construction waste also brings down overall costs in the long-term and protects strained natural resources.

Construction Waste Recycling Market: Segmentation

By Service Collection

Disposal By Material Concrete

Bricks

Metal

Wood

Others

Construction Waste Recycling Market: Regional Outlook

The East Asian region has been the largest regional segment for the construction waste recycling market, mainly due to rapid new construction activity in China. The market has also benefited from high rates of environmental awareness in countries like Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

North America and Europe have been the other large segments for the construction waste recycling market. Stringent governmental regulations on effective disposal and recycling of construction waste in these regions has been mainly responsible for the high market penetration in these areas despite slower rate of construction than developing countries.

South Asia has seen the fastest market growth rate among regional segments due to rapid pace of infrastructure developments in India, Bangladesh and the Southeast Asian nations.

Latin America has followed close behind, being mainly led by Brazil, Mexico and Central American countries, while developing African countries have presented the market with significant opportunities. Middle East and Oceania are the other key regional segments.

Construction Waste Recycling Market: Key Players

The construction waste recycling market is fragmented due to various local national-level players operating in different regions of the globe. The low-tech nature of infrastructure required to move and recycle construction waste is the leading cause of this fragmentation. Small players also often enjoy the support of local government policies since it provides employment opportunities and promotes local economic activity.

Some of the key global players in the construction waste recycling market include Clean Harbors Inc., Advanced Disposal Services LLC, Daiseki Co. Ltd., Republic Service, FCC Environment, Renewi PLC, Waste Connection, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., Gamma Waste Systems, Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Casella Waste Systems, Veolia Environnement and Waste Management Inc.

Prominent players have used various market expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, etc. to expand their market share. Forming exclusive agreements with local governments and administrative councils has also proven pivotal in helping expand companies’ market share. For example, in 2018 FCC Environment bagged a contract for construction waste recycling in Omaha, Nebraska.

