The Automotive Gaskets and Seals Market to witness subscription-based vehicle usership

Automotive Gaskets and Seals Market: Introduction

Gaskets and seals are the components used in vehicles to prevent fluid and gas leakage. They fill the gap between the automotive components thus ensuring no leakage. The seals prevent lubricants from escaping the bearings. The seal also avoids dust and other contaminants from entering the machinery. With the technological advancements, gaskets and seals offer an effective means to obtain better fuel economy and have reduced the repair and maintenance requirement, thereby improving the average life span of automotive components.

Automotive Gaskets and Seals Market: Dynamics

With the rapid technological advancements in vehicles sector and the growing need to attain better fuel efficiency and vehicle performance, the market for gaskets and seals is expected to grow significantly. Gaskets and seals usage has led to reduction in the maintenance cost of vehicles and has improved the lifespan of the automotive components.

With the increasing stringent emission regulations, the OEMs are focusing on the mandatory incorporation of gaskets and seals in vehicles, thus driving the global automotive gaskets and seals market.

The aftermarket sales channel is also a major revenue generating segment in the global automotive gaskets and seals market.

Automotive Gaskets and Seals Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type Metal

Plastic polymer

Fibre

Silicon

Rubber On the basis of application Cooling application

Transmission

Engine

Brake

Fuel supply

Battery On the basis of product type Cylinder head gaskets

O-ring seals

Valve stem seals

Vent Seal

Plug in seals

Rotary seals On the basis of vehicle type Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicle

Off-highway vehicle

Heavy commercial vehicle On the basis of sales channel OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Gaskets and Seals Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is expected to be a relatively lucrative market owning to the increasing vehicle production and vehicle parc in the developing economies of the region. North America and Europe are also expected to hold a significant share in the global automotive gasket and seal market. This is attributed to the flourished automotive industry in the region. Middle East and Africa are expected to show moderate growth over the forecast period.

Automotive Gaskets and Seals Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants of the global automotive gaskets and seals market identified across the value chain include Dana Limited, Federal-Mogul Corporation , Trelleborg AB, Datwyler, The SKF Group, Smiths Group plc, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmbH & Co. KG and Flowserve Corporation among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

