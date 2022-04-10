The Residential Thermostat Market To Continue To Be Incremental Throughout The Forecast Period 2020-2030

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Residential Thermostat Market: Introduction

Residential thermostat are components that sense temperature of rooms inside a building or home, and provide the home owner or a caretaker to tweak temperature in different rooms of an infrastructure is. Residential thermostats are integrated into an infrastructural system that demands heating up or cooling down to a set point climate control parameter. Some instances of applications where residential thermostats are integrated include central heating, building heating, HVAC systems, air conditioners, and water heaters, among others. Kitchen equipment like refrigerators and ovens and remote health monitoring solutions like incubators also use residential thermostats.

Residential Thermostat Market: Dynamics

In the regions of extreme climates, the residents are looking to upgrade and enhance their residential infrastructure in terms of efficient heating keeping in mind about the energy saving measures. This factor is promoting the demand for smart home solutions that promise a lifestyle with enhanced comfort. Simultaneously, household appliances and consumer electronics like smart climate control solutions are becoming progressively efficient.

Though the overall infrastructure demands high initial investment, rising disposable incomes allow homeowners to integrate such smart, eco-friendly and IoT-integrated solutions into their residential infrastructure. This factor plays a major role in propelling the adoption of residential thermostats.

Smart capabilities, like remote monitoring, scheduling, analytics via smartphones or tablets, and machine learning, are boosting demand for smart residential thermostats. Remote climate monitoring and management helps users gain a detailed diagnosis of the IoT-enabled infrastructure via smartphone applications.

Using Wi-Fi enabled residential thermostats, users gain the ability to set desired heating schedule and temperature. Smart residential thermostats integrated with machine learning capabilities can record, study, and comprehend temperature requirements. Such residential thermostats automatically modify temperature after observing, recording and studying user settings and preferences.

Residential Thermostat Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type Conventional Thermostats

Network-enabled Thermostats Wired Connectivity Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi Bluetooth Zigbee Others

On the basis of application Climate Control

Water Heating

Others

Residential Thermostat Market: Regional Outlook

Europe and North America are the dominant markets in terms of shipments of residential thermostats market. In the coming years, rise in disposable income and urgency in demand for efficient and eco-friendly climate control solutions are expected to drive the regional markets.

During the forecast period, the residential thermostat market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fasted rate, among all the regional markets. The high growth rate may be attributed to the adoption of smart home solutions and the stringent rules and regulations legislated by national governments to reduce power consumption and, in turn, conserve energy.

Increasing disposable income in Latin American economies is motivating integrators operating in construction, real estate and hospitality industries to implement smart building solutions and. Efficient climate control emanating from the Latin American hospitality industry, together with rising household income and revenue generation, is allowing the regional market to grow at a steady pace.

Residential Thermostat Market: Key Players

Major market participants in the global residential thermostat market identified across the value chain include:

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Tado GmbH

Ingersoll Rand PLC

Nortek, Inc.

Nest Labs, Inc.

Ecobee, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Control4 Corporation

Carrier Corporation

