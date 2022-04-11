Humectants Market is Pegged to Expand at a CAGR of 4.2% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Humectants market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Humectants. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Humectants Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Humectants, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Humectants Market.

global humectants market

Market Taxonomy

Region
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • APEJ
Product Type
  • Sugar alcohol
  • Glycerol
  • Alpha hydroxy- acids & polysaccharides
  • Glycols
  • Other Types
Application
  • Skin Care Products
  • Hair Care Products
  • Oral Care Products
  • Other Cosmetic Applications
Source
  • Synthetic
  • Natural

4 Key Insights from the Report

  • In 2017, more than 640,000 tons of glycerol was sold in the global humectants market. Throughout the forecast period, glycerol will represent the highest-selling humectant, registering a healthy CAGR. The report further estimates that the demand for glycols as humectants will also gain traction in the future. Over the forecast period, glycols will register a modest growth at a 4.1% CAGR in terms of volume. Increasing use of glycols as an additive in production of cosmetics will continue to support its growth in the global humectants market through 2026.
  • Skin care product applications of humectants are expected to bring in the highest amount of revenues in the global market. The report estimates that more than 40% of humectants produced in the world will be used for manufacturing skin care products throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the effective use of humectants in shampoos and hair conditioners will continue to boost their hair care product applications. By the end of 2026, nearly half a million tons of humectants are expected to be used in production of hair care products.
  • The report further assesses that majority of humectants will be sourced synthetically due to cost-saving production process and easy raw material procurement. By the end of 2026, more than three-fifth of humectants produced in the global humectants market will be sourced synthetically.
  • The report further reveals that the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be the largest market for humectants during the forecast period. Global leaders of cosmetics industry continue to expand their manufacturing bases in the APEJ countries like China and India. This has propelled the uptake for humectants in the APEJ region. By 2026, sales of nearly 1 million tons of humectants are expected to be registered by the APEJ market.

The report has profiled leading producers of humectants, which include companies such as Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Roquette Frères, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, The Lubrizol Corporation, VMP Chemiekontor GmbH, Wuhan Sanjiang Space Gude Biotech Co., and Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Inc. These players are expected to instrument the global humectant production in the year to come. Majority of humectant producing companies will be focusing on increasing the moisture retention properties of their products. Complexities emerging in the global humectant supply chain and raw material procurement will continue to challenge the production in the global humectant market through 2026.

More Valuable Insights on Humectants Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Humectants, Sales and Demand of Humectants, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

