Lucintel Forecasts Thin Film Coating Market to Reach $13.2 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the thin film coating market is projected to reach an estimated $13.2 billion by 2025 from $10.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for thin film coating in consumer electronics for high resolution display and other end use industries due to its superior functional properties and performance benefits.

“Consumer electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the thin film coating market is segmented into consumer electronics, tools & equipment, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, medical, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the consumer electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand from electronic display products such as mobiles, laptops and televisions.

“Within the thin film coating market, the DLC coating segment is expected to remain the largest coating type”

Based on coating type, the DLC coating segment is expected to witness the largest coating type driven by the rise in demand for DLC coating in automotive engine components and medical devices due to high biocompatibility and the transparent conductive coating type is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increase in demand of transparent conductive coatings in various applications such as smart devices, tablets, laptops, photovoltaics, OLEDs, and others.

“Asia pacific will dominate the thin film coating market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to high production of consumer electronics and rapid industrialization of automotive, aerospace, defense, and medical industries.

Major players of thin film coating market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Oerlikon, Materion, Ionbond, HHV Ltd, Richter Precision, Micro Point Pro Ltd., Reynard Corporation, Newport Thin Film Laboratory and others are among the major thin film coating providers.

