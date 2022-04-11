Lucintel Forecasts Polypropylene Compound Market to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the polypropylene compound market is projected to reach an estimated $12.7 billion by 2025 from $11.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in demand for light weight vehicles, and increasing demand for PP compound in appliances and consumer electronics industries.

Browse 168 figures / charts and 136 tables in this 221 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in polypropylene compound market by end use (automotive, appliances, consumer electronics, packaging, industrial, and others), polymer type (homo polymers, random copolymers, and impact copolymers), filler type (mineral filled, glass reinforced, compounded TPO/TPVs, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/polypropylene-compound-market.aspx

“Homo polymers market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on polymer type, the polypropylene compound market is segmented into homo polymers, random copolymers, and impact copolymers. Lucintel forecasts that the homo polymers market is expected to remain the largest segment due to low cost and high temperature resistance properties.

“Within the polypropylene compound market, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the automotive segment is expected to witness the largest coating over the forecast period due to growth in automotive production and increasing plastic content per vehicle and consumer appliances segment will witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to growing middle class population and increasing adoption of smart appliances.

“Asia pacific will dominate the polypropylene compound market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in automotive, consumer electronics and appliances production.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/polypropylene-compound-market.aspx

Major players of polypropylene compound market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Borealis, Spartech, Washington Penn, Kingfa, Sparsh Polychem, Ravago, Sumitomo Chemical, and SABIC and others and others are among the major polypropylene compound providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/polypropylene-compound-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com