Lucintel Forecasts Prefabricated housing Market to Reach $19.9 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the prefabricated housing market is projected to reach an estimated $19.9 billion by 2025 from $15.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing construction activities, and eco-friendly practice.

Browse 131 figures / charts and 93 tables in this 215 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in prefabricated housing market by material (manufactured homes, modular homes, penalized homes, and precut homes), construction (single section homes, and multi-section homes), end use industry (residential, and commercial), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link – https://www.lucintel.com/prefabricated-housing-market.aspx

“Manufactured home market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on home type, the prefabricated housing market is segmented into manufactured homes, modular homes, penalized homes, and precut homes. Lucintel forecasts that the manufactured homes market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as manufactured homes can be easily relocated without dismantling it and it is placed on a steel chassis with wheels attached to it.

“Within the prefabricated housing market, the residential end use segment is expected to remain the largest end use”

Based on end use, the residential segment is expected to witness the largest application over the forecast period as people generally build their own houses to live in it for indefinite time’s residential end use will remain the largest segment.

“North America will dominate the prefabricated housing market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because prefabrication promotes sustainability and reduces waste, which is a must according to Green Building Standards and Certification Systems in North American countries.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/prefabricated-housing-market.aspx

Major players of prefabricated housing market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Algeco Scotsman, Kirby Building Systems LLC, Skyline Corporation, Lindal Cedar Homes, Butler Manufacturing Company, and others are among the major prefabricated housing providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/prefabricated-housing-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com