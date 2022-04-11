Lucintel Forecasts Short Fiber Thermoplastics Market to Reach $15.1 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the short fiber thermoplastics market is projected to reach an estimated $15.1 billion by 2025 from $13.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for lightweight materials as well as recyclability, ease of processing, and better capability of making parts with complex geometry.

Browse 157 figures / charts and 105 tables in this 214 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in short fiber thermoplastics market by end use industry (transportation, consumer goods, electrical/electronics, and others), fiber type (glass fiber, and carbon fiber), resin type (PP, PA, PBT, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Transportation market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the short fiber thermoplastics market is segmented into transportation, consumer goods, electrical/electronics, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the transportation market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the wide application of SFT as it offers higher strength to weight ratio, recyclability, and have ability to mold complex shapes. Consumer goods segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight and high performance plastics.

“Within the short fiber thermoplastics market, the polyamide segment is expected to remain the largest resin type”

Based on resin type, the polyamide segment is expected to witness the largest resin type due to growing use of high heat resistance thermoplastic composites is likely to drive the consumption of polyamide resin based SFT over the forecast period.

“Europe will dominate the short fiber thermoplastics market in near future”

Europe is expected to be the largest region due to growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials from the end use industries. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the expected increase in vehicle production and an increasing focus on lightweight composite materials.

Major players of short fiber thermoplastics market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF, DSM, DowDuPont, SABIC, and Lanxess others are among the major short fiber thermoplastics providers.

