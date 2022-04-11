Lucintel Forecasts Utility Pole Market to Reach $53.3 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the utility pole market is projected to reach an estimated $53.3 billion by 2025 from $42.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for lightweight and high performance composite materials in in transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace/defense, and construction industries.

Browse 146 figures / charts and 100 tables in this 218 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Utility pole market by end use industry (aerospace & defense, transportation, wind energy, marine, construction, others), product type (woven, non-crimp), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Steel market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material, the utility pole market is segmented into steel, concrete, wood, and composite. Lucintel forecasts that the steel market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its high durability and low maintenance and composite poles are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because they offer rot and corrosion resistance, minimal maintenance, easy installation, and superior strength-to-weight ratio.

“Within the utility pole market, the aerospace and defense segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the distribution segment is expected to witness the largest application over the forecast period due to increasing electrification of remote areas in developing economies.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the utility pole market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing investments in the power sector and improvement in the transmission and distribution networks in developing nations, particularly as China and India.

Major players of utility pole market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Valmont Industries, KEC International, Qingdao, Skipper, Stella Jones, Europoles, Elsewedy Electric, and Nippon Concrete Industries Co Ltd and others are among the major utility pole providers.

