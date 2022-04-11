Lucintel Forecasts Geomembrane Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the geomembrane market is projected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2025 from $2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing awareness of environmental protection, rising concern about water pollution levels, and the growing infrastructural activities.

Browse 247 figures / charts and 224 tables in this 359 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in geomembrane market by material type (HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, PP, and others), manufacturing method (extrusion, calendaring, and others), application (waste management, mining, water management, tunnel and civil construction, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link – https://www.lucintel.com/geomembrane-market-report.aspx

“HDPE market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material type, the geomembrane market is segmented into HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, PP, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the HDPE market is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to continuing demand for relatively cheaper and more durable geomembranes.

“Within the geomembrane market, the waste management segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the waste management segment is expected to witness the largest application over the forecast period over the forecast period, as it helps to prevent contamination of grounds by pollutants.

“North America will dominate the geomembrane market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to strict government regulations for environment conservation and rising water infrastructure activities in the region.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/geomembrane-market-report.aspx

Major players of geomembrane market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Solmax, NAUE GmbH, Atarfil, AGRU America, Raven Industries, Plastika Kritis, and Firestone Building Products are among the major geomembrane providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/geomembrane-market-report.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com