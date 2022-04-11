Lucintel Forecasts Mineral Fiber Ceiling Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the mineral fiber ceiling market is projected to reach an estimated $4.7 billion by 2025 from $3.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by renovation activities of existing residential, commercial spaces, and construction of new facilities due to improving economic conditions.

Browse 154 figures / charts and 125 tables in this 243 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in mineral fiber ceiling market by application (office, retail, education, healthcare, and others), material (wet felt mineral fibers, stone wool mineral fibers, and glass wool mineral fibers), end use (commercial renovation, new commercial, and residential), profile type (T-Bar and other profiles), color type (white and other colors) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on material, the mineral fiber ceiling market is segmented into wet felt mineral fibers, stone wool mineral fibers, and glass wool mineral fibers. Lucintel forecasts that the wet felt market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its efficient thermal insulation and sound absorption properties and the glass wool mineral fiber is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because of its lower material and maintenance cost.

“Within the mineral fiber ceiling market, the commercial renovation segment is expected to remain the largest end use”

Based on end use, the commercial renovation segment is expected to witness the largest end use over the forecast period over the forecast period due to commercial renovation activities in developed regions. The new commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing rate of urbanization and new commercial construction activities in emerging economies.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the mineral fiber ceiling market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing urbanization, growing awareness to promote lower energy consumption, and the development of new cities and commercial hubs in this region.

Major players of mineral fiber ceiling market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Armstrong World Industries, Saint-Gobain, USG Corp., Knauf, Rockwool International, OWA, Star USG,and Hebei Saiding Building Materials and others are among the major mineral fiber ceiling providers.

