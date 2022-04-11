Lucintel Forecasts Video Surveillance Market to Reach $61.1 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the Video surveillance market is projected to reach an estimated $61.1 billion by 2025 from $34.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing awareness for safety and security, increasing crime rate, and growing adaptation of internet protocol (IP) cameras.

Browse 103 figures / charts and 88 tables in this 195 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in video surveillance market by system (analog, IP, and others), product and services (hardware, software, and service), by end use industry (commercial, residential, transportation, government, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/downloadreportsample.aspx?RepId=RPT2054 and view detailed Table of Content here – https://www.lucintel.com/video-surveillance-market.aspx

“IP market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on system type, the video surveillance market is segmented into analog, IP, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the IP market is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period and is also expected to witness highest growth due to growing development of smart city and smart home applications. Additionally, technological innovations, real-time access, integration of wireless technologies, video analytics, and affordability are the factors driving the growth of the IP camera market.

“Within the video surveillance market, the waste management segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the waste management segment is expected to witness the largest end use industry over the forecast period and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in hotels, banks, and retail enterprises. Expansion of financial institution coupled with increasing need for building security and monitoring customer and staff activities further spurred the growth for video surveillance.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the video surveillance market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of hotels, banking & financial institutions along with small and medium enterprise growth in China, India and other emerging nations.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/video-surveillance-market.aspx

Major players of video surveillance market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, Bosch Security Systems, Honeywell International Inc., and Axis Communication among others are among the major video surveillance providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/video-surveillance-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com