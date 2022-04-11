Lucintel Forecasts Global Diagnostic Imaging Market to Reach $33.1 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the global diagnostic imaging market is projected to reach an estimated $33.1 billion by 2025 from $29.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 1.3% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing healthcare expenditures, rising public awareness associated with early diagnosis of disease, technological advancement in imaging procedures, and a growing geriatric population.

Browse 74 figures / charts and 58 tables in this 152 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in global diagnostic imaging market by product (X-ray system, CT (computerized tomography) scan system, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) system, ultrasound system, mammography system, and nuclear imaging system), end use (public hospitals, and ‘private hospitals and imaging centers), and region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (ROW).

“X-ray system market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the global diagnostic imaging market is segmented into X-ray system, CT (computerized tomography) scan system, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) system, ultrasound system, mammography system, and nuclear imaging system. Lucintel forecasts that the X-ray system market is expected to remain the largest segment as ease of diagnostic procedure, need for improved diagnosis for aging population, and rising public awareness associated with early disease detection are the major driving forces that will spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

“Asia pacific will dominate the global diagnostic imaging market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to an increasing number of hospitals, an increasing number of patients, and the continued technological advancements in imaging systems.

Major players of global diagnostic imaging market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Siemens Healthcare GmBH, General Electric Company, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are among the major suppliers of diagnostic imaging systems are among the major global diagnostic imaging providers.

