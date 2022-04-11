Lucintel Forecasts Industrial Pipe Market to Reach $22 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the industrial pipe market is projected to reach an estimated $22 billion by 2026 from $14.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of aging pipelines, urbanization rate, and infrastructure development.

Browse 155 figures / charts and 110 tables in this 264 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in industrial pipe market by end use industry (power generation, petrochemical, automotive, industrial processing plant, and others), material (steel, ductile iron, plastic, fiberglass reinforced (FRP), and others), diameter (small diameter pipes, medium diameter pipes, and large diameter pipes), pressure rating (low pressure pipes, medium pressure pipes, and high pressure pipes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on material, the industrial pipe market is segmented into steel, ductile iron, plastic, fiberglass reinforced (FRP), and others. Lucintel forecasts that the steel pipe market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for steel pipes in power generation and petrochemical industries. The plastic pipe segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, because of low cost, light weight and corrosion resistant.

Based on end use industry the petrochemical segment is expected to witness the largest segments during the forecast period due to increasing investments in new ventures and up-gradation of petrochemical facilities.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization and government economic stimulus measures in this region.

Major players of industrial pipe market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Vallourec, TMK, Tenaris, China Lesso, ArcelorMittal, Orbia Advance Corporation, Sekisui Chemicals, Advanced Drainage System, Amiantit, and Future Pipe are among the major industrial pipe providers.

