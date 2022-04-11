Lucintel Forecasts Superfine Talc Market to Reach $1,096 Million by 2025

According to the recent study the superfine talc market is projected to reach an estimated $1,096 Million by 2025 from $902 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in plastic demand for the automotive industry, and increasing paint and coating demand for the construction and industrial sectors.

Browse 159 figures / charts and 161 tables in this 240 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in superfine talc market by application (plastic, paint and coating, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, paper, and others), by end use industry (automotive, building & construction, electrical and electronics, industrial, packaging, personal care, food and pharmaceuticals, and others), by deposit (talc chlorite, talc carbonate, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Plastic market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the superfine talc market is segmented into plastic, paint and coating, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, paper, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the plastic market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in automotive production and increasing plastic content per vehicle.

“Within the superfine talc market, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the automotive segment is expected to witness the largest end use industry, and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for superfine talc in interior, exterior, and under the hood plastic applications.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the superfine talc market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing automotive production and growth in industrial, electrical and electronics, and cosmetic sectors.

Major players of superfine talc market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Imerys, Mondo Minerals, Minerals Technologies, Nippon Talc, American Talc, IMI Fabi, and Golcha and others are among the major superfine talc providers.

