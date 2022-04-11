Identiv’s Eco-Friendly RFID and NFC Tags Receive 2021 Product Innovation Award by Lucintel

Dallas, March 28, 2022 — Based on recent research on the RFID market, Lucintel is pleased to announce Identiv’s Eco-Friendly RFID and NFC Tags as the recipient of the “2021 Product Innovation Award in the RFID Market.” Identiv’s novel product ecosystem is manufactured on renewable paper without plastic layers or any harmful chemicals, ensuring a lower carbon footprint. The near field communication (NFC) tags are non-etched, paper-based inlays, reducing the traditional usage of polyethylene terephthalate (PET)-based substrates and byproducts.

Unlike competitors only offering paper-based ultra-high-frequency (UHF) antennas, Identiv uniquely offers both eco-friendly, non-etched high-frequency (HF)/NFC, and UHF inlays. Identiv manufactures its NFC tags in an innovative laser-manufacturing process on renewable paper without plastic layers and harmful chemicals, boasting of the industry’s lowest carbon footprint. During this process, all excess aluminium is completely recycled with fully repulpable paper substrates, whereas regular tags are manufactured in an etched process using harmful chemicals and generating chemical by-products. Identiv’s Eco-Friendly RFID and NFC Tags are available in various sizes and are easily customizable per antenna design.

Identiv is the only company delivering truly eco-friendly HF NFC while other companies present in the market offer green-washed NFC solutions. Identiv’s eco-friendly ecosystem focuses on a safer Internet of Things (IoT) market by serving the unique requirements of other environmentally conscious companies aiming to protect the planet.

Identiv’s RFID and NFC solutions verify identities and security in the IoT and are embedded in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, books, toys, athletic apparel, perishable, and pharmaceuticals. Its best-in-class product and R&D team is expert in antennae research, design, and manufacturing. For more information on Identiv’s complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact transponder_sales@identiv.com.

Lucintel's awards in innovation and industry excellence recognize outstanding achievements and latest endeavors by companies in various industries, identifying the most successful, innovative, and forward-thinking companies and products in business today. Lucintel awards are based on systematic and detailed research on the relevant markets to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, a premier market research and management consulting firm based in Dallas, Texas, has served over 1,000 clients for over 20 years. With our in-depth analysis and sage advice, Lucintel offers solutions for your growth through game changing ideas and analysis of robust markets and unmet needs. Lucintel has been quoted in esteemed publications, including The Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and The Financial Times.For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

About Identiv

Identiv is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

