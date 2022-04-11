Chondrosarcoma Treatment Market To Supersede Linear Transition

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Chondrosarcoma Treatment Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years. These days, pre-empt process breakdowns by making use of AI are the ongoing trend. Regulatory compliance is also being adhered to using data masking. Personalized smart videos are being used to render proper member communication. These, and many such digitally transformative approaches are being followed in the enterprise as of now and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.

Chondrosarcoma refers to cancer of cartilage, a flexible connective tissue found in joints between bones, the ear, the rib cage etc. According to Cancer Network Journal, chondrosarcoma contributes to almost half of the osteosarcoma cases and is the second most common type of osteosacrcoma (tumor of bones).

Chondrosarcoma can start at any age but most commonly found in adults above the age of 20 years. As per the statistics of American Cancer Society, occurrence of chondrosarcoma in patients younger than 20 years is less than 5%. Chondrosarcoma mainly affects the cartilage of arms, ribs, pelvis, and scapula and rarely found in trachea, breast and other parts of the body showing presence of cartilage tissue.

Chondrosarcoma patients do not show any symptoms at an early stage hence, it can only be diagnosed in the late stage of a tumor when it shows fracture and bony bump at the tumor site. Diagnosis of chondrosarcoma can be done using radiography (X-Ray), computerized tomography (CT scan) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Unlike other cancers chondrosarcoma is resistant to chemotherapy and radiation therapy and can primarily be treated with surgery. Surgical procedures for chondrosarcoma treatment involve limb sparing operations, complete surgical ablation and amputation in certain cases.

Increasing prevalence of osteosarcoma can ultimately influence the growth of global chondrosarcoma treatment market. According to Cancer Network Journal the incidence of osteosacrcoma in the U.S. is approximately 800 cases per year. Other factors responsible for growth of global chondrosarcoma treatment market include growing prevalence of genetic diseases. However, the global chondrosarcoma treatment market is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period owing to limited availability of treatment options.

Market Segmentation

Based on treatment type Surgical Treatment

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy Based on the end user type Hospitals

Multispecialty Clinics

Cancer Treatment Centers Based on geography North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The global chondrosarcoma treatment market has been classified on the basis of treatment type, end user and geography.

Surgical treatment segment is expected to lead the global chondrosarcoma treatment market as it is the only efficient treatment option for chondrosarcoma. Radiation therapy and chemotherapy can be used to avoid recurrence of the disease after the surgery. Hospital end user segment is anticipated to contribute large share in global chondrosarcoma treatment market due to requirement of advanced healthcare infrastructure for the procedure.

North America will continue to lead the global chondrosarcoma treatment market owing to high incidence rate of the disease. In U.S., chondrosarcoma accounts for almost one third of the primary osteosarcoma cases diagnosed annually.

Top players in global Chondrosarcoma Treatment Market include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AEterna Zentaris Inc., Acorn Research Group, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and others.

