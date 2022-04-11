Excruciating Technological Advancements To Drive The Liposarcoma Treatment Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Liposarcoma is a cancer of fat cells lying deep within the soft tissues, typically in retroperitoneum or thighs. According to WHO, liposarcoma is the most common type of sarcomas (cancer of soft tissue) and accounts for approximately 17-20% of all cases of sarcoma. However, WHO classifies liposarcoma in the rare diseases as the incidence rate of the disease is as low as 2.5 per Mn population.

Liposarcoma most commonly occurs in the middle age or adults above the age of 40 and it can be well diagnosed with the help of excision biopsy. Liposarcoma can be of four types viz. well differentiated liposarcoma, myxoid liposarcoma, pleomorphic liposarcoma and dedifferentiated liposarcoma.

The most common drugs used for the treatment of liposarcoma include ifosfamide and doxorubicin. Ifosfamide is often prescribed in combination with uromitexan in order to prevent bladder irritation and internal bleeding. Moreover, cisplatin, vincristine, etoposide, gemcitabine, docetaxel etc. can be used to prevent the recurrence of liposarcoma.

The market for liposarcoma is highly fragmented with large number of generic manufacturers. The global market for liposarcoma treatment is expected to grow moderately over the forecast period owing to low incidence rate of the disease.

Some other factors which are anticipated to influence growth of global liposarcoma treatment market include lifestyle changes, incidence of genetic disorders, growing awareness through liposarcoma genome project etc. However, high cost of the treatment can be the major restraint for the growth of global liposarcoma treatment market.

Market Segmentation

Based on treatment type Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Surgical Therapy Based on the end user type Hospitals

Multispecialty Clinics

Cancer treatment and rehabilitation centers Based on geography North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Surgical therapy treatment segment is expected to account for major share in global liposarcoma treatment market as it is the choice of treatment recommended by majority of cancer specialists. Most of the physicians do not rely on chemotherapy for the liposarcoma treatment however, it can be used prior to the surgery to reduce the size of the tumor making it the second largest segment in terms of value in global liposarcoma treatment market. Radiation therapy treatment is used to avoid recurrence of the liposarcoma after surgery and contributes a minimal share in global liposarcoma treatment market.

North America is anticipated to lead the global liposarcoma treatment market due to relatively greater prevalence of the disease in the region. APAC and MEA regions are expected to witness steady market growth owing to lack of awareness about the disease.

Some of the key players in global liposarcoma treatment market include Eli Lilly and Company, Baxter International, Bristol Laboratories Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Actavis plc.,Fresenius Kabi Ltd., Accord Healthcare Inc., Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sandoz, Bedford Laboratories and others. Recently FDA approved the new indication of Halaven (eribulin) to Esai Co. Ltd. and new drug application of Yondelis (Trabectedin) from Johnson & Johnson Private Limited for use in Europe, Russia and South Korea.

