Lucintel Forecasts Bio-plasticizer Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the bio-plasticizer market is projected to reach an estimated $2.3 billion by 2027 from $1.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for PVC, growing need for non-toxic alternative for phthalates plasticizer, stringent environment regulations, and increasing health concern.

Browse 132 figures / charts and 103 tables in this 201 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in bio-plasticizer market by material type (ESBO, citrates, castor oil, succinic acid, and others), end use industry (packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, wires & cables, building & construction, flooring and walls, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/bio-plasticizer-market.aspx

“ESBO market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material type, the bio-plasticizer market is segmented into ESBO, citrates, castor oil, succinic acid, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the ESBO is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period and it is the expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period with growth in packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, and ban or restriction on phthalate plasticizer expected to driver the demand for bio-plasticizer.

“Within the bio-plasticizer market, the packaging materials segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the packaging materials segment is expected to witness the largest segment supported by increasing demand in the food and beverages, household products, personal care, and pharmaceuticals packaging.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the bio-plasticizer market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for PVC plastic in construction, automotive, packaging, food and medical end use market in emerging countries, such as China and India.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/bio-plasticizer-market.aspx

Major players of bio-plasticizer market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Solvay S.A., Lanxess AG, Polyone Corporation, Danisco Us Inc., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, Matrica SPA, Myriant Corporation, and Vertellus Specialties Inc are among the major bio-plasticizer providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/bio-plasticizer-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com