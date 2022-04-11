The Chemicals for Paper Recycling Market to revolve around the gambit of innovation between 2018 – 2028

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Chemicals For Paper Recycling Market: Definition & Introduction

The obligation for rising productivity and quality of the paper has resulted in increasing demand for paper & pulp industry chemical additives. Recycled or recovered paper fibre gives economic and ecological benefits. Also, the recycling of paper reduce the greenhouse gas emission from landfilled paper and also save the landfill space. Recycling paper is generally cleaner production process and cuts the generation of waste. Recycling process involves pulping, screening, centrifugal cleaning, deinking, refining and paper making. At the time of pulping and flotation deinking process, chemicals are majorly used. Example of few chemicals which are used in the recycling paper process includes surfactants and soaps, sodium hydroxide, chelating agents, sodium silicate, fatty acids and hydrogen peroxide. This chemical plays an important role in the paper recycling process like chemicals are used to help agglomerate ink particles, act as a dispersant, as the pH buffering agent, coagulation collectors to assist flotation process of ink.

Global Chemicals For Paper Recycling Market: Dynamics

Government’s traction towards the use of paper bags instead of plastic, due to this the pulp and paper industry register the relatively higher growth for the global chemicals for paper recycling market. Recycling of paper saves the trees, which is the positive factor for environment aspect. Whenever one ton of newsprint recycled approx. one ton of wood saves and one ton of copier paper saves approx. two ton of wood. This, in turn, global chemicals for paper recycling market is highly growing towards the end of forecast period coupled with environmental regulatory. Recycled paper is in significant cost savings compared to virgin wood fibers, is one of the positive factor which driving the global chemicals for paper recycling market over the forecast period. Relatively higher prices of chemicals used in the paper recycling process are estimated to be the restraints for the global chemicals for paper recycling market over the forecast period.

Global Chemicals For Paper Recycling Market: Segmentation

basis of product type Pulping Caustic Soda Hydrogen Peroxide Chelating Agents

Deinking chemicals Nonionic Surfactants Sodium Silicate Metal Soaps Chelating Agents Fatty Acids – Oleic, Stearic

Stickies Control and removal Nonionic Surfactants Cationic Polyacrylamides DADMAC (Polydiallyldimethyl ammonium chloride)

Cleaning and degreasing Chlorinated and petroleum solvents

basis of application Coagulation collector

pH buffering agent

Others

Global Chemicals For Paper Recycling Market: Regional Outlook

Global chemicals for paper recycling market can be segmented into seven key regions include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The growth of paper & pulp industries in North America region is estimated to steer growth for global chemicals for paper recycling market by end of 2028. Asia-Pacific is projected to a significant position in the chemicals for paper recycling market owing to the increasing demand for paper based products. India and China are anticipated to be the prominent consumer in the Asia-pacific region owing to the presence of established end-user industries in the countries of these emerging economy. Strict environmental regulations in European countries will witness the growth opportunity for the global market over the forecast period.

Global Chemicals For Paper Recycling Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players of chemicals for paper recycling identified across the value chain of the global chemicals for paper recycling market are:

Clariant Corporate

Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

Akzo Nobel Eka Chemicals

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

PQ Corporation

3V Tech

Chok Ventures

Tosoh Corporation

Zhejiang Xinhaitian Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Yixing Bluwat Chemicals Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

