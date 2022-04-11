Lucintel Forecasts Interposer Market to Reach $639.2 Million by 2026

According to the recent study the interposer market is projected to reach an estimated $639.2 Million by 2026 from $208.0 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for 2.5D and 3D IC packaging, and the miniaturization of electronic devices.

Browse 58 figures / charts and 40 tables in this 121-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in interposer market by product type (2D interposer, 2.5D interposer, and 3D interposer), application (CIS, CPU/GPU, MEMS 3D capping interposer, RF devices, logic SoC, ASIC/FPGA, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“2.5D interposer market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the interposer market is segmented into 2D interposer, 2.5D interposer, and 3D interposer. Lucintel forecasts that the 2.5D interposer market is expected to witness the largest segment due to better speed, power, heterogeneous integration, and simplified integration properties.

“Within the interposer market, the ASIC/FPGA segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the ASIC/FPGA segment is expected to witness the largest segment due to growing demand of artificial intelligence, autonomous car, and machine learning.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the interposer market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of large foundries and manufacturing hub for electronic devices. Economic growth, growing urbanization, and increasing disposable income driving the demand for consumer electronics and increasing adoption of digital technologies, such as 5G, Internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI).

Major players of interposer market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Murata, Amkor, AGC, Atomica, and TSMC are among the major interposer providers.

