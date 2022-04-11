Lucintel Forecasts Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market is projected to reach an estimated $6.2 Billion by 2026 from $208.0 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 18% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for wearable devices, high adoption of IoT devices, advancement in computing technology, need for higher memory space, and reduction in boot up time.

Browse 83 figures / charts and 61 tables in this 160-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market by type (toggle MRAM and STT-MRAM), end use industry (consumer electronics, robotics, automotive, enterprise storage, aerospace and defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“STT-MRAM market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market is segmented into toggle MRAM and STT-MRAM. Lucintel forecasts that the STT-MRAM market is expected to witness the largest segment due to growing preference for fast, efficient, highly scalable, and non-volatile memory devices in several end-use industries.

“Within the Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market, the enterprise storage segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the enterprise storage segment is expected to witness the largest segment due to reduction in the system down time, enhancement in data recovery, and lowering of overall cost of operation.

“North America will dominate the Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for advanced data storage technologies and shift towards cloud-based services in various industries in the region.

Major players of Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Murata, Amkor, AGC, Atomica, and TSMC are among the major Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.