The Automotive Window Films Market to witness on-demand service access

Automotive window films are gaining significant traction in the market as these protect the vehicle’s interior systems by blocking UV rays. Owners can protect the interior LED lightings of their vehicles by using tinted automotive film, as excessive exposure to sunlight can affect the performance of LEDs. Moreover, automotive window films improve vehicle aesthetics, besides shielding the occupants from the sun and harmful UV rays. The global automotive window films market was estimated at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Key Takeaways of Automotive Window Films Market Study

In a few years, the overall automotive market is expected to transform completely due to a shift in consumer preference towards the use of branded and durable products that improve vehicle driving experience as well as safety.

According to a study conducted by Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association (SEMA), the preference for branded automotive accessories is more prevalent in the Americas automotive aftermarket. Manufacturers align their product offerings as per top-selling models of Toyota, Volkswagen, and Hyundai.

In extreme weather condition regions, the inside temperature of the vehicle is a considerable factor for a comfortable driving experience. Window films can reduce inside heat by up to 60%.

The automotive window films market is moderately consolidated; international players hold significant share in the market, with Eastman Chemical Company alone holding more than 10% share in the market.

Key Players to Retain Strong Market Positions

The automotive window films market is dominated by a handful of players who have good brand image, extensive R&D capabilities, and strong market presence. Tier-I manufacturers in the global automotive window films market – 3M, Eastman Chemicals Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., and LINTEC Corporation – are focusing on adding diverse products to their e-Commerce networks and building proprietary channels to increase their customer reach.

Moreover, key players are focusing on developing distributor networks through strengthening their dealers and distributors at a niche level for strong sales footprint. For instance, 3M Company is expanding its distributor network by appointing authorized dealers and distributors on a regional level.

