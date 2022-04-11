Skin Adhesive Market Is Expected To Grow At A Higher CAGR Over The Forecast Period

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Skin Adhesive Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Skin Adhesive Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Skin Adhesive Market and its classification.

Prominent Key players of the Skin Adhesive Market survey report

The market is characterized by a mix of small and large players which includes

Baxter International

Medtronic

Ethicon U.S. LLC (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

Pfizer Inc.

connexicon medical

Chemence Medical Inc.

Adhezion Biomedical

GluStitch

Meyer-Haake GmbH Medical Innovations.

Beijing Compont Medical Devices Co. Ltd.

among other domestic and global players.

Key Segments

By Product type

2-octyl cyanoacrylate adhesive

N-butyl cyanoacrylate adhesive

2-ethyl cyanoacrylate adhesive

Methyl cyanoacrylate adhesive

By Application

Surgical incisions

Trauma-induced lacerations

Burn and skin grafting

Wound closure

Chronic wounds

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma centers

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

By Sales channel

Direct sales

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Hospitals

Other Distribution Channels

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



